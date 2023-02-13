Strictly star Kai Widdrington slams ‘lie’ about Nadiya Bychkova romance as she admits ‘there’s a lot of pressure’

Strictly icon Kai Widdrington has blasted a so-called ‘lie’ told about his relationship with Nadiya Bychkova.

The rebuttal comes after the pair were subjected to coverage in the media that emotionally affected them.

Kai, 27, first appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. It was on the show he met his now-partner Nadiya, who is also a professional on the hit BBC show.

Kai Widdrington joined Strictly in 2021, where he met Nadiya Bychkova (Credit: Channel 5)

Despite their strong union, the pair claim incessant media reportage surrounding their relationship created a lot of hurt. Kai has even dismissed a report about the duo that he boldly calls a “lie”.

In an interview with OK!, the young couple opened up about the hawk eyes that come with fame. They also shed light on some developments in their personal lives.

It’s not uncommon for dating rumours to encompass the dancers on Strictly. But for Nadiya, who’s Ukrainian-born, focus surrounding her life seemed especially detrimental.

Nadiya and Kai opened up about their romance (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rumours circulated that Kai was dating his dance partner and presenter AJ Odudu. Likewise, there were unsubstantiated reports that Nadiya was dating her dance partner and journalist Dan Walker.

Whilst these claims did the rounds, Nadiya was enduring the dilution of her engagement to Slovenian sportsman Matija Skarabot.

“It wasn’t nice and we had some not nice headlines written about us,” Kai revealed. “We just stuck together and said, ‘I want to be with you and we’re going to make it work.'”

Soon, reports suggested that the pair had swiftly moved in together, but Kai refuted this, calling it a ‘lie’.

“I’m a single mum and am very protective over my daughter,” Nadiya confessed. “Kai and Mila [Nadiya’s daughter] have a beautiful relationship but moving in together, it’s a big step.”

Nadiya’s big move

In this interview, Nadiya also opened up about her move to the UK with Mila, six.

Nadiya has revealed that she and daughter Mila have moved to the UK full-time (Credit: Channel 5)

She and Mila emigrated from Slovenia so they could start a new life together in the UK. The quality of schooling here was a big motivation for this move.

Nadiya confessed it was a big step for Mila in particular. She revealed: “There’s a lot of pressure but we’re so lucky because we’re doing what we love and we have each other.”

