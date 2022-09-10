Strictly launch fears as TV schedules in chaos after the Queen’s death

Strictly fans are worried for the show’s launch show being delayed after the widespread scheduling changes.

The BBC ballroom dancing show is due to begin next Saturday with its glittering launch show.

The Queen died on Thursday (Credit: Splash)

However with schedules up in the air owing to the Queen’s death earlier this week, that now looks to be in doubt.

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon at her home in Balmoral.

Since then there has been rolling news coverage, and special documentaries broadcast.

And it has been feared that many popular shows will be delayed until after the 10 day period of national mourning ends with the Queen’s funeral.

TV critic Scott Bryan tweeted: “In case you are wondering, expect no new BBC programmes to be broadcast over the next few days.

“I would expect popular shows such as Strictly and Bake Off to be delayed for the foreseeable.”

When will Strictly 2022 begin?

One fan replied: “Strictly doesn’t start airing live until the 24th, but next Saturday’s launch episode will definitely be cancelled.

“It’s possible they could instead air the launch episode on the Friday night (23rd) before the first live show the following evening.”

A second said: “More likely they’ll just delay the first episode by a week, then the celebs will all compete properly the week after that.”

Another said: “Can’t delay Strictly that long surely? It’s got an end point set pretty firmly.”

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis were crowned Strictly winners in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Who else is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

This year’s Strictly will see Helen dance alongside actors Will Mellor and Kym Marsh and Loose Woman Kaye Adams. Singer Matt Goss will also take to the floor.

Joining them are BBC Radio 2 host Richie Anderson, DJ Tyler West, comedian Jayde Adams and Swimmer Ellie Simmonds.

Also polishing off their dancing shoes are comedian Ellie Taylor, ex-footballer Tony Adams, CBBC star Molly Rainford and EastEnders actor James Bye.

Read more: Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse makes sad confession about her weight

Completing the line-up we have singer and presenter Fleur East and presenter Yamza Hassin.

Although the pro-partners have not announced Strictly has already been hit by a favouritism row.

Rumour has it reigning champion Giovanni Pernice is set for the same-sex pairing with Richie Anderson. The news has reportedly ruffled a few feathers, with some suggesting he’s being treated more favourably than others.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!