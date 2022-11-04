Strictly star Kym Marsh ‘forced to stop rehearsals after she couldn’t stop crying and hyperventilating’

Strictly Come Dancing star Kym Marsh reportedly had to take a break from rehearsals after suffering a major panic attack.

Reports claim that the 46-year-old was consoled by dance partner Graziano Di Prima after producers opted to bring the practice to a halt to ensure Kym’s wellbeing.

The former Coronation Street actress reportedly attempted to continue dancing as producers tried to calm her down.

Speaking to The Sun, an onlooker claimed: “She was very upset she just couldn’t stop crying and hyperventilating.

“In the end, there was no choice but to stop rehearsals.”

Kym Marsh on Strictly

According to sources, it was feared Kym might not be able to perform while suffering from her anxiety. However, the actress managed to overcome her struggles and danced in the live show later that evening.

The incident reportedly happened before the duo performed the Quickstep to Sweet’s Ballroom Blitz on October 22.

The judges gave the dance mixed reviews but it was enough to see the ex-Corrie star through to last weekend’s show, where she received much higher scores.

When contacted by ED! regarding the incident, a rep for Strictly declined to comment.

Kym Marsh is open about her health struggles

A friend of the actress reportedly confirmed that Kym does have a history of anxiety and panic attacks, but is very “open” about it. However, it can sometimes “catch her out.”

Kym has typically been very open about her health issues. A few days ago, the star appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two and spoke candidly about suffering from visual vertigo.

The mum-of-four shared that, after suffering with ear problems in the past, she was diagnosed with visual vertigo, which permanently affects her balance.

Kym explained: “Well, you see, I’ve got visual vertigo. I had an ear problem about six years ago and it left me with visual vertigo.

“So basically, even moving lights make me feel weird, but I’m spinning and spinning and spinning.”

Strictly was criticised after Fleur and Vito were allowed to restart their dance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly under fire

The Strictly Come Dancing team has come under fire recently after the show was accused of being “fixed”.

Following the reports that Fleur East and Vito Coppola were granted a do-over after their unlucky tumble in the dance-off last Sunday, viewers questioned the fairness of the competition.

However, the BBC has retained their stance that the fall was caused by an “incident with a prop” and the restart was necessary to ensure the dancers were uninjured.

Strictly returns to BBC One, this Saturday (November 5), from 7pm.

