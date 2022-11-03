Strictly breaks silence amid ‘fix’ claims after Fleur and Vito’s ‘unfortunate incident’ during dance-off

Strictly star Fleur East has sparked ‘fix’ claims since Sunday night’s dance-off.

Reports recently claimed that singer Fleur East and partner Vito Coppola suffered a tumble during their salsa, but were allowed to restart and re-shoot.

Fleur and Vito ended up winning the dance-off against EastEnders star James Bye and his partner Amy Dowden.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola fell during the salsa last week (Credit: BBC)

Should Fleur Fleur have been sent home from Strictly?

The 35-year old singer was revealed to have fell first, which resulted in dragging her 30-year old partner down with her.

A source told The Sun: “It was a deeply unfortunate incident, and not Fleur or Vito’s fault at all.”

However, many viewers and fans were shocked by this reveal, and even more shocked that the incident was omitted completely from the episode.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “What a joke… Fleur fell so should go. Shocking fix.”

Another tweeted: “Oh my gosh @bbcstrictly your judges need talking to! Fleur buggered up her dance and James was flawless! They had their minds made up before the dance! Things like this make me not want to watch the show! #fix.”

Fans thought Fleur shouldn’t have been able to redo her dance (Credit: SplashNews)

Strictly breaks silence

In an attempt to calm the backlash, a BBC spokesperson released a statement in defence of the show’s decision.

They shared: “After an incident with a prop at the beginning of Fleur and Vito’s dance-off performance, the decision was made to halt proceedings to check they were not injured, as a matter of urgency.

“As they had not begun to dance before the incident occurred, it was decided they could start the performance again, once it was confirmed they were fit to do so.”

The singer and her partner could be in danger of elimination again (Credit: BBC)

Fleur East issued warning

Despite landing in the dance-off last Sunday, Fleur and partner Vito may be in danger of elimination again very soon.

Slingo‘s body language expert Darren Stanton predicted that Fleur will land in the dance-off again this coming weekend.

In an exclusive interview with ED!, Stanton revealed some insight. He said: “When it comes to nest weekend, my prediction is that Fleur may be in the dance-off again.

“It all depends on her level of commitment and whether she takes the judges advice on board this week.”

Stanton also predicted that actress Kym Marsh and gymnast Ellie Simmonds will be among the couples who make it to the final.

Strictly returns to BBC One, this Saturday (November 5), from 7pm.

