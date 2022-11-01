It’s bad news for Strictly Come Dancing stars Tyler West and Fleur East after they’ve been given a warning ahead of this weekend’s live show.

Tyler is dancing with flame-haired pro Dianne Buswell, while Fleur is with newcomer Vito Coppola.

And both pairs should heed the advice of one expert, Slingo‘s body language specialist Darren Stanton.

Fleur East could be hit with the news she’s in the Strictly dance-off again this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Warning for Tyler and Fleur

Darren predicted that Fleur will be in the dance-off again this coming weekend.

And he warned that Tyler and Dianne could also fall victim to the same fate.

But the good news is there is something the Strictly pairings can do to try and avoid being in the bottom two.

Darren exclusively told ED!: “When it comes to next weekend, my prediction is that Fleur may be in the dance-off again.

“It all depends on her level of commitment and whether she takes the judges advice on board this week.

“Another couple I also believe could be in danger of the same fate is Tyler and Dianne.”

Darren then explained his reasoning.

“The couple appear to get on really well and we’ve seen a significant increase in confidence in Tyler.

“Although they have received some positive feedback and kind words from the judges, Tyler needs to ensure this confidence doesn’t go to his head and get complacent.

“This could end up hindering his chances to make it to the final stages of the competition,” he warned.

Darren then made his prediction for the final.

“Kym Marsh and Ellie Simmonds are certainly two of the final couples,” he said.

Speaking about Kym and partner Graziano Di Prima, he said the pair have “really upped their game”.

“Kym and Graziano were in full synchronisation for the dance and we saw lots of genuine smiles of enjoyment.

“I felt they were totally in the zone throughout the performance, which reflected in their overall performance.

“It’s clear whatever concerns she had on her mind in previous weeks have been resolved and she is putting her complete focus into the performance.

“I still believe Kym has the potential to reach it through to the final, if not be a potential winner,” he said.

Could Strictly stars Tyler and Dianne be in this weekend’s dance-off? (Credit: BBC)

‘Ellie has potential to win’

She’ll have some stiff competition from Ellie and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin, though.

“Ellie‘s focus on the competition becomes even more intense as the weeks go on. In the last few weeks she has been one of the last people to make it through to the following week during the results show.

“What is clear about Ellie‘s personality is that she takes nothing for granted.

“Even though she’s worked hard, she still recognises that it’s never over until it’s over and her facial expressions showed the intenseness of her emotions internally as the results were read out on Sunday night.

“She had her hands over her mouth, which is a clear indication of fear or suspense. She obviously knew she didn’t do her best.

“Ellie definitely has the potential to win this competition as the public have clearly taken her into their hearts.”

Read more: Strictly star welcomes new baby after ‘secret’ pregnancy

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us who you think will win.