Strictly star Kym Marsh has revealed she’s been subjected to cruel and “venomous” bullying online.

The star was forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing last weekend due to a positive Covid-19 test.

But some viewers claimed the ‘free pass‘ she was given was unfair at this stage of the competition.

Kym Marsh, who is partnered with Graziano Di Prima, revealed she’s been trolled (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Kym Marsh becomes target for trolling

Kym and dancing pro Graziano Di Prima have been dubbed Marshiano by fans.

And they’ll return to the dance floor this weekend as one of this year’s final five couples.

Ahead of her return, Kym took to Twitter revealing how she’s come under fire from trolls.

Earlier today (December 1), she shared: “Why some people feel the need to say hateful and hurtful things to others on here is beyond me!

“Usually talking nonsense about people they know nothing about. Whatever happened to #bekind???” she then asked.

Some people are horrible.

After fans rallied round, Kym then replied telling her followers they had “made her day”.

She wrote: “Well you lovely lot have all made my day!!

“Makes me realise how many wonderful kind people there really are in comparison to those who choose to spit venom.

“Thank you gorgeous people! Keep being you!!!” she then added.

Fans rally round

Supporters in their droves took to Twitter to share their love as well as support with Kym.

One follower penned: “I always feel if someone has the energy and the mentality to be unkind then they have deep rooted issues.

“Don’t allow them to bother you and know that you’re winning and they’re losing. Because how sad is their life that they have to troll others to feel better?”

And a second said: “Some people are horrible. They have no idea there is a normal person, a mother, behind their nasty comments.

“How would they feel if the same comments were directed to their mother??? I admire the strength you have shown throughout your career xx.”

Furthermore a third commented: “People don’t know how to be kind! People have nothing better to do with their time than cause grief for others.”

Kym and Graziano heading to Strictly Come Dancing Training (Credit Splashnews.com)

It’s not the first time Kym has been targeted by trolls

A nasty comment about her late son left the The Waterloo Road actress ‘in tears’ three years ago too.

Archie tragically passed away minutes after being born prematurely in 2009.

Also, Strictly judge Shirley Ballas revealed recently how she needed medical help after being trolled.

The head judge said: “It makes you [go]… ‘Do I look right? Am I this? Am I that? Cover up your bingo arms. Should I wear a dress with sleeves?’”

Strictly Come Dancing is on tomorrow (Friday December 2) at 8pm on BBC One.

