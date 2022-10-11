Strictly stars Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima dealt blow despite ‘deep connection’

Strictly star Kym Marsh has been dealt a blow regarding her place in the competition.

The ITV star is partnered up with Graziano Di Prima on the BBC show.

Fans have noticed the pair appear to have great chemistry, and a body language expert has now revealed they share a “deep connection”.

However, Kym’s husband, Scott, need not have any fears.

While the dancing duo have grown close, it’s more of a”brother and sister” bond.

Kym Marsh and Graziano share a ‘deep connection’, an expert says (Credit: BBC)

“Kym and Graziano are a very strong couple, who showed great energy and depth during their performance. The pair also have a fantastically deep connection, which could almost be compared to that of a brother and sister,” said body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair.

However, their close bond may not take them all the way to the final.

According to Darren, Kym’s “high standards” for herself could eventually start to “work against” her in the competition as the series progresses.

Kym Marsh’s ‘high standards’ could risk her place on Strictly?

He said: “Kym showed clear resilience and determination throughout her performance – it is obvious she has very high standards for herself. However, this could work against her in the competition as the technical ability gets tougher.

“I expect Kym and Graziano will go far in the competition, but may not make it to the final based on their technical ability.”

Meanwhile, Kym recently shrugged off any suggestions that she could be struck by the Strictly curse.

The soap actress has confessed that her husband, Scott, is completely unbothered by any talk about her and Graziano.

“I know everyone talks about it but Scott really couldn’t care less,” she told The Sun.

“I’m an actor and he came and watched me on Fatal Attraction where I took my clothes off on stage, which was pretty daunting. But now he has seen me getting my kit off on stage and he wasn’t bothered, we don’t have an issue at all.”

Kym Marsh and her Strictly partner Graziano have shrugged off ‘curse’ claims (Credit: BBC)

Kym on Strictly’s impact on her marriage

In a claim that may surprise fans, Kym went on to insist that Strictly has actually made her romance stronger.

“He’s just supportive and Strictly has already brought us closer together. We usually only see each other on weekends as he is based at Sandhurst in the week while I’m up in Manchester. So me being down south so often actually means we are closer,” added the star.

Elsewhere, Kym’s daughter revealed last week that the star has been struggling with her confidence.

Emilie said on Strictly: “It’s been so exciting, especially watching her confidence grow. She really really has struggled for the first two weeks nerves-wise and getting to grips with everything.

“But this week she texted me and said she was really enjoying it.”

Read more: Strictly: Kym Marsh’s husband, children, grandchildren and potential Corrie return revealed

What do you think of Kym Marsh on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!