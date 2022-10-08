Strictly star Kym Marsh has broken her silence following recent claims she shares a “deep connection” with her partner, Graziano Di Prima.

The Strictly curse has been discussed for years, and regularly sparks rumours of show romances.

Last week, following their dance together, it was suggested that Kym and Graziano have developed a close bond through dancing.

“Towards the end of the live show, we saw evidence of their great connection where Graziano had his right hand positioned on Kym’s waist and their knees were close together as they sat alongside each other,” a body language expert told The Sun about their dance last week.

“This interaction, from a non-verbal point of view, suggests that the pair seem to have a very deep connection with one another compared to their competitors and is reflective of Graziano playing a supportive role as the competition intensifies.”

However, despite the “connection” claims, Kym is having none of it.

Kym Marsh and her Strictly partner Graziano have shrugged off curse claims (Credit: BBC)

Kym Marsh ignores Strictly curse claims

The soap actress has confessed that her husband, Scott, is completely unbothered by any talk about her and Graziano.

“I know everyone talks about it but Scott really couldn’t care less,” she told The Sun.

In fact, she said that Scott has grown used to see her have to put on a show with other men.

“I’m an actor and he came and watched me on Fatal Attraction where I took my clothes off on stage, which was pretty daunting. But now he has seen me getting my kit off on stage and he wasn’t bothered, we don’t have an issue at all.”

And, in a shock claim, Kym went on to add that Strictly has actually already helped bring them closer together as a couple.

“He’s just supportive and Strictly has already brought us closer together. We usually only see each other on weekends as he is based at Sandhurst in the week while I’m up in Manchester. So me being down south so often actually means we are closer,” added the star.

Kym says her relationship is now stronger (Credit: BBC)

Kym on her health woes

Meanwhile, Kym recently made a shocking confession about a health struggle.

Kym suffers from visual vertigo, which was brought on by an ear problem six years ago.

It means she can struggle with maintaining her balance during certain dance moves.

Speaking about her issue on It Takes Two, Kym explained: “Even moving lights make me feel weird, like I can’t do it, so spinning and spinning and spinning…

“That’s probably the bit I’m most worried about.”

However, Kym insisted she will not let it beat her and that she will battle through it during the competition.

She added: “But you know what, it is what it is. And I can’t help having the thing that I’ve got so I am just going to do my best. And my best is all I can do.”

