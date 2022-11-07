Kym Marsh ‘calls in sick for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals today after becoming ill’

Kym Marsh gave fans a health update today (Monday November 7) amid claims she ‘called in sick’ for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

A tabloid reported the former Coronation Street actress was unable to train – and indicated it might be linked to anxiety.

Just last week it was reported that Kym was unable to practice after allegedly “crying and hyperventilating” during a rehearsal.

However, Kym clarified the real reason she is staying at home earlier on Monday during an appearance on Morning Live.

Kym Marsh on Strictly

The Sun claimed in their report an insider told them Kym was “not well” directly after mentioning “crippling anxiety”.

The unnamed source was quoted as saying: “Kym had a great week despite her crippling anxiety.

“Unfortunately she’s not well so has made the decision to delay training until she gets better.

“She knows she has to look after herself physically and mentally.”

However, 46-year-old Kym said otherwise as she shared her condition with TV colleague Gethin Jones.

Kym’s health update

Kym’s co-star explained at the start of Monday’s Morning Live that she was unable to host the show as she had “caught a bug” on Sunday.

And so ex Strictly star Oti Mabuse stepped in to cover for Kym on the BBC One show.

However, Kym still showed up on screen as she spoke to Gethin and Oti from her home in Warrington.

She said: “I’m alright. I just caught a little bug off one of the children, unfortunately.

“I caught it yesterday on the train on the way home so that was nice.”

Will Kym Marsh be on Strictly this week?

Thankfully, Kym reckons she will be fine again before too long.

Asked whether she will be back on the show on Saturday (November 12), she replied: “Yeah, I will be, I will pull myself through.

I will pull myself through.

“It’s only one of those 24-hour things. And I think you have got to get out there and do it no matter what, even if you’ve got bits dropping off.

“You’ve got to get out there and go for it, otherwise what happens?”

ED! has approached a representative for Kym Marsh for comment.

Despite last week’s tabloid claims about Kym and anxiety, there weren’t many nerves on display last Saturday (November 5).

She and pro partner Graziano Di Prima picked up 37 points to place joint second on the scoreboard.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas all awarded the pair 9s.

And Anton du Beke gave Kym and Graziano went one point better and gave them full marks for their Argentine Tango.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 12, at 6.55pm.

