Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse renews wedding vows and shares beautiful pics

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse has renewed her wedding vows and shared gorgeous pics of the ceremony to social media.

In a joint post with the German version of Strictly – Let’s Dance – on Instagram Motsi and husband Evgenij Voznyuk can be seen beaming as they celebrate.

Motsi Mabuse and Evgenij Voznyuk have renewed their vows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Motsi Mabuse renews wedding vows

Their second wedding took place in the Maldives on a luxury beach.

In one photo the couple can be seen cutting an elegant cake decorated with delicate butterflies.

In another they are seen gazing into each other’s eyes in a lit-up sand circle.

A further picture showed them walking together on the sand with petals strewn across it.

Motsi stunned in a white strapless jumpsuit, while Evgenij wore a grey suit with a white shirt and patterned bow-tie.

The caption alongside the images read: “Love is in the air.

“Motsi Mabuse has said yes to her husband Evgenij Voznyuk a second time in the Maldives.

“This is how the two sealed their great love and we congratulate them from the bottom of our hearts.”

Motsi added a love heart and prayer hands emoji.

Fans also commented their congratulations and sent their love.

Motsi and Evgenij are dance partners, business partners, and romantic partners! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Motsi’s husband?

Evgenij is the Strictly judge’s second husband.

In 2003 she was married to her dance partner Timo Kulczak. They divorced after 11 years together in 2014.

Evgenij was at that time Motsi’s dance partner and they confirmed a romantic involvement in 2015.

They married in a small ceremony in 2017 and Motsi gave birth to their daughter the following year.

Motsi and Evgenij live in Germany and run a dance school together.

Evgenij is Ukranian and in 2022 Motsi shared her terror when Russia invaded the country.

Motsi tweeted: “Our parents have been told to go outside and to switch off water and gas! They have no possibility to get to the Polish border

“It’s heartbreaking hearing my mother-in-law crying this morning, afraid and there absolutely nothing we can do! Just sad honestly!”

Motsi went on to organise an aid collection point for any donations to help with the crisis.

Motsi shared: “We ask that you only hand in clothing and blankets that are in good condition – we will check the condition on site!”

She added: “At the end of the week, Evgenij and the Lingenau family will bring the donations to the border area with the transporter.”

