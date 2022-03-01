Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse has rushed to support her sister Motsi following her post on the Ukraine crisis.

Motsi’s husband Evgenij Voznyuk is Ukrainian and his parents currently live in the country.

In a post on social media, Oti revealed how her family are “personally affected” by the devastation.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse supports sister Motsi

Taking to social media yesterday (February 29), Oti shared a video of Motsi to her Instagram profile.

The clip showed Motsi and her husband Evgenij alongside the major of Kelkheim.

In the caption, the Strictly judge wrote: “Hello dears. As you all know, we are also personally affected by the current situation in Ukraine.

“For this reason we have decided to do everything in our power to help as well.”

Motsi, who lives in Germany with her family, went on to explain that she has organised a collection point for people to donate various items.

A lorry will ship the items to Ukraine later this week.

Dancing On Ice judge Oti Mabuse supported sister Motsi on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Motsi shared: “We ask that you only hand in clothing and blankets that are in good condition – we will check the condition on site!”

She added: “At the end of the week, Evgenij and the Lingenau family will bring the donations to the border area with the transporter.”

The television judge also shared the address for the collection point.

What did Oti say?

Following her sister’s post, Oti shared the clip to her profile and urged her followers to help.

She posted: “As you may know our family has been personally affected by what’s happening Ukraine.

“My brother in law is from there and still has family there. If you’re in Germany please go to @motsimabuse and see how you can help.”

Motsi Mabuse with her Ukrainian husband Evgenij Voznyuk (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rushed to comments on the post, with one saying: “God bless you all… we are heartbroken watching this unfold.”

“Good luck to you,” a second posted, while another added: “Stand with UKRAINE!”

Meanwhile, it comes days after Motsi revealed that her husband’s parents are trapped in Ukraine.

Last week, she tweeted: “They have no possibility to get to the Polish border.

“It’s heartbreaking hearing my mother-in-law crying this morning. Afraid and there’s absolutely nothing we can do! Just sad honestly!”

The Strictly judge shares her three-year-old daughter with husband Evgenij.

