Motsi Mabuse gives update about relatives in Ukraine

Motsi Mabuse has given fans an update on her relatives in Ukraine as Russia’s invasion into the country continues.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi, 40, is married to dancer Evgenij Voznyuk – and his parents live in Ukraine.

Earlier this week Motsi revealed her in laws were unable to make it to the border with Poland.

And earlier today (Saturday February 26) she shared the latest news on their worrying circumstances on Twitter.

Motsi Mabuse: Relatives in Ukraine latest

On Thursday (February 24), Motsi confessed it was “heartbreaking” to hear her relatives so distressed.

She tweeted: “Our parents have been told to go outside and to switch off water and gas! They have no possibility to get to the Polish border.

“It’s heartbreaking hearing my mother-in-law crying this morning. Afraid and there’s absolutely nothing we can do! Just sad honestly!”

This morning Motsi admitted there remains no opportunity to help them flee – but her and Evgenij have at least been in contact.

‘They spent half the day in bunkers’

Motsi tweeted in response to a fan enquiry about Evgenij’s parents: “We are contact with them!

“They spent more than half the day yesterday in the bunkers!

At the moment there is nothing we can do.

“In Kharkiv there are heavy battles so we can’t get to them! At the moment there is nothing we can do.

“We did try to get them earlier into Germany.”

How fans responded

Hundreds of fans reacted to Motsi’s post, with many expressing sympathy and concern.

“Praying for your family and the beautiful city of Kharkiv where I have had many happy times, and all people of Ukraine,” one well wisher tweeted.

Another person echoed that thought: “We are praying for them and for all people in Ukraine!”

And someone else wrote: “I really hope you can be united with your family soon and that this nightmare will be over!”

