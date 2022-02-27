James Jordan in furious clash with Strictly judge Shirley Ballas on Twitter

James Jordan clashed on Twitter with Strictly judge Shirley Ballas after he accused Russian dancers of ‘ignoring the Ukraine invasion’.

James tweeted he was “very disappointed” he hadn’t noted Russian performers he has previously worked with speaking out against Putin.

The former Strictly pro, 43, became embroiled in a spat with Shirley following his comments. Yesterday, she warned dancers against bragging online herself as the crisis continues.

James Jordan took to Twitter to make his point but didn’t name anyone specifically (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

James Jordan: What he said on Twitter

He complained on Twitter this morning (Sunday February 27): “I don’t see many of the Russian dancers I know and have even shared the Strictly dance floor with them openly speaking out about the war against Ukraine.

“But [they] are still promoting themselves on social media – very disappointed. They know who they are – not one post about it.”

Read more: Strictly’s Shirley Ballas warns pro dancers to ‘stop promoting themselves’ amid Ukraine crisis

James went on to vent his fury in further tweets but did not name anyone in particular he was referring to.

However, he indicated again they may be someone who has similarly spent time on Strictly.

I don’t see many of the Russian dancers I know and have even shared the Strictly dance floor with them openly speaking out about the war against Ukraine 🇺🇦

But are still promoting themselves on social media – very disappointed 😢 They know who they are – not 1 post about it 🤷🏼‍♂️ — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) February 27, 2022

‘I’m so disgusted with them’

He went on to tell one person who responded to his tweet: “I’m so disgusted with them – they stand up for [blank] that doesn’t matter and make a song and dance about it.

“I’ve worked with some of them for years and knew who they were.”

He also dismissed a thought Russian dancers may have family back home and their social media could be monitored by Putin’s government.

James went on to claim: “If they are too scared to speak out against wrong then stay the [blank] off social media for a while and stop with the self promotion during this horrific time. Have some respect.

“Or maybe they are not speaking out because they are brainwashed too.”

Shirley Ballas had her say on Twitter, too (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Shirley Ballas responds

A couple of hours after his initial tweet, Shirley responded to James and said she had noted social media support from Russian performers for Ukraine.

She tweeted: “Not sure who you follow and who follows you but many dancers I know have retweeted in support of the Ukraine and have felt shame at their own government.

“Lots of help for their fellow dancers. Lots have spoken out and retweeted.”

Adding a shrugging emoji to his post, James responded: “We clearly are talking about different dancers then.”

“It is heartbreaking but in our Russian-Ukraine dance community the support has been overwhelming,” Shirley maintained.

“Sadness, tears, massive help and support. I don’t know any one who has not reached out from the very top dancer to the beginners.”

Why post this yesterday then? A similar sentiment to me 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YynQ6dMs1d — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) February 27, 2022

But James indicated he felt their conversation was at cross purposes, and replied with a screengrab of a statement Shirley made on Instagram.

Read more: Motsi Mabuse gives update about relatives in Ukraine

He asked: “Why post this yesterday then? A similar sentiment to me.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.