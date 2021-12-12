Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood is under fire from viewers after giving John Whaite a ‘low’ score.

The panel’s Mr Nasty left fans fuming with his marking of Bake Off winner John’s Couple’s Choice dance.

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood is under fire from fans over his marking (Credit: BBC)

John, 32, and professional partner Johannes Radebe dedicated their semi-final routine to the LGBT+ community.

The pair danced to Adele’s Hometown Glory in the emotional performance – and viewers were left in tears.

But not Craig. He was apparently unmoved by it, marking it down compared to the other judges.

While Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke all gave John a ten – Craig could only muster a nine.

However, he did praise their performance.

He told them: “For the first time, you were the star in this particular dance.

“I felt like you were leading it, I felt like you were telling the story really clearly. Contemporary is about showing emotion and you did that immaculately.”

Strictly fans turn on Craig Revel Horwood for ‘undermarking’ John

But his words didn’t match his score and fans were furious.

One said: “SOMEONE THROW SOMETHING AT CRAIG! #shouldvebeen40.”

A second said: “Trust Craig to [expletive] up the perfect ten.”

A third said: “CRAIG NO.”

Another added: “What the hell does John have to do to get a 10 from Craig seriously that was a 40.”

John revealed the inspiration for the dance earlier this week on BBC Breakfast.

John and Johannes looked crushed by the Strictly feedback from Craig (Credit: BBC)

He said: “What Johannes and I realised since we met each other and became dance partners, and now lifelong friends, is that we share history.

“Growing up with the shame of being gay, the shame of not being accepted by society.

“By people telling us to be more masculine, people trying to shoehorn us into the notion of being a man.

“So we wanted to do this dance to say a huge thank you to the people who allowed us to not be shoehorned, to not be silenced.”

Strictly fans will discover tonight if John has made it through to next weekend’s grand finale.

