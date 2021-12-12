Dan Walker slams ‘unfair’ claims Strictly staff are ‘dreading’ Nina Wadia’s return

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has defended Nina Wadia after it was claimed staff on the show are “dreading” her return.

Former EastEnders star Nina is due to return to the show for next weekend’s finale.

Reports claimed that Nina’s comments about the voting after becoming the first eliminated had upset staff working on the show.

But now BBC Breakfast host Dan has hit back at the report.

“This is unkind and unfair,” he wrote alongside a picture of the story.

“@Nina_Wadia was so good and obviously gutted to go out early but she was brilliant fun and great with everyone.

“I can imagine this is really upsetting and hurtful. I will be one of many who can’t wait to see her next week.”

According to the Mirror, the BBC was “distinctly unimpressed” with Nina’s comments about the judges’ voting.

Strictly staff ‘dreading’ Nina Wadia return

She had called the voting “shocking” in bitter remarks after she left first.

One insider told the publication: “It’s left a very sour taste in the mouth.”

Another said that “Nina wasn’t the most positive force backstage” and was “moaning all the time.”

The insider added: “She is coming back for the final, which we are slightly dreading.”

However, Nina Wadia reportedly left Strictly staff dreading her return (Credit: BBC)

Nina reportedly angered those behind the scenes at Strictly with her comments about the voting.

The actress, 52, lost the dance-off after scoring just 18 for her tango with partner Neil Jones.

In the feedback, she was told by Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood that she “got every step right”.

However, she still became eliminated and afterwards spoke of her annoyance.

She said: “If you have a competition, have a level playing field. Or if not that, at least mark accordingly.

“You can’t give someone like me a three when I tried so hard at something so technically difficult, then give someone else who had a bit of a mistake a seven just because they looked good.”

The BBC declined to comment on the story. Nina’s representative did not respond.

