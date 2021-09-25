Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has claimed he “starves” himself in order to look good on TV.

The veteran judge confessed that it’s hard to look good on TV in a new interview.

And he admitted he goes to extreme lengths to look “normal”.

What did Craig Revel Horwood say about looking ‘normal’?

According to The Sun, he told a live recording of Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast that restricting your diet and getting cosmetic procedures are just part and parcel of life as a TV star.

Craig claimed: “TV puts 10 years on you and 10 pounds. We have to starve ourselves to look normal. It’s why we have Botox.”

The former dancer has been open about his struggle with body dysmorphia and anorexia in the past.

How long has Craig been on Strictly?

Craig, 56, who has been part of the Strictly judging team for 17 years, also admitted that COVID restrictions have made things a little alien for them as the 19th season gets underway.

He said: “We have our own separate judges podiums now and we’ve got big glass things between us. I felt like I needed a cash register.”

Craig also revealed there is a lot of cheekiness and ribbing one another between the Strictly team. However, some things are off-limits.

Craig reveals Strictly dos and don’ts

He revealed that he isn’t allowed to use the word “balls” unless it’s in the context of balls of your feet – and he explains it.

Craig also admitted that he misses his old pal Len Goodman, who left Strictly for America and Dancing With the Stars.

“It makes me really miss my fellow judge Len Goodman – he didn’t put up with any rubbish and was really down to earth. Len rang me up when COVID happened and he said: ‘I was worried because you are old.’”

