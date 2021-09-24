Tess Daly Strictly
Tess Daly looks stunning as she teases her glamorous ‘Strictly season’ wardrobe

We're expecting big things!

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Tess Daly returns to hosting duties on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend alongside Claudia Winkleman.

The 52-year-old star is back for her nineteenth season as presenter of the BBC One competition.

But as the new batch of celebrities prepare to take to the dance floor, the pressure is also mounting for Tess‘ styling team.

Tess Daly Strictly
Tess Daly has teased her ‘Strictly season’ wardrobe (Credit: Instagram Story/tessdaly)

Tess Daly prepares for Strictly season

The host manages to pull off a string of glamorous outfits each year on Strictly.

And this series is no different.

The much-loved star gave fans a glimpse into her ‘Strictly season’ wardrobe yesterday (September 23).

In the post, Tess looked incredible whilst modelling a black one-shoulder dress and heels.

Read more: Strictly judge Anton Du Beke admits COVID outbreak could ‘end the show’

The glitzy outfit -costing a hefty £1,574 – featured a feather-trimmed hemline and a single long sleeve.

She explained that the outfit was for a date night with husband Vernon Kay.

Alongside the stunning image, Tess added: “Date night during Strictly season means feathers are on the menu.”

strictly come dancing presenters
Tess returns to host the Strictly live shows this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Fans rushed to compliment the snap, with one saying: “Gorgeous beautiful Tess. What a stunning woman.”

A second gushed: “Such a beautiful lady.”

A third added: “Love a feather! Looking gorgeous.”

Looking beautiful

Another wrote: “Looking beautiful.”

In addition, a fifth said: “Love this dress.”

Meanwhile, others revealed that they couldn’t wait for the upcoming live shows.

Tess Daly in a red evening gown with husband Vernon Kay in a dark blue suit on the red carpet
Tess and husband Vernon Kay headed on a date night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly clear up vaccine rumours in new statement

In other Strictly news, the BBC has released a statement on the latest rumours surrounding the show’s unvaccinated stars.

According to reports, three of the professional dancers have refused the coronavirus vaccine.

Strictly addressed the rumours in lengthy tweet earlier today.

Read more: Strictly fans eagerly await John Whaite and Johannes Radebe’s tango as all song and dance choices are revealed

Part of the statement read: “The BBC has never commented nor confirmed the vaccination status of anyone on the show. It’s not our place to.

“It’s not the case that concerns have been raised with the BBC or the Strictly production team from dancers or celebrities, or that have threatened to quit.

“We have in place strict procedures to protect those on the show, and wider production.”

