Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli gives his blessing to Cheryl replacing him

Bruno Tonioli has given Cheryl Tweedy his blessing to take over his role as Strictly Come Dancing judge.

He might not be able to make it this year because of travel restrictions.

Bruno usually travels between his homes in Los Angeles and London.

Bruno Tonioli has performed on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Bruno also appears as a judge on the US show Dancing With the Stars.

He has spent 15 years jetting between the two countries to balance his commitments.

But now he has given Cheryl the go-ahead if coronavirus rules mean he won't make it.

It would be the first series he has missed.

Cheryl is in the running to take Bruno's place (Credit: Splash News)

"If Cheryl does end up doing it there would be nothing wrong with that. She’s a lovely girl. I like her," Bruno told The Sun.

Nothing concrete

However, he stressed that the matter is far from resolved.

"Of course she’s not me, but we’re all different," he said. "We all have different things to offer but I’ve heard nothing concrete."

Cheryl judged twice on The X Factor before quitting and did two series of BBC1’s The Greatest Dancer before it was axed.

There were two shows of the last series that Bruno couldn't make.

Bruno has been on the show since 2005 (Credit: BBC)

He was replaced by Alfonso Ribeiro from Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on both occasions due to a filming clash.

“For years and years I’ve spent two days of each week on the plane flying between London and LA," Bruno explained.

Beyond control

"I leave America on Wednesday and come back every Sunday but now it’s impossible and, because of the current travel restrictions, it’s beyond my control.

"Under normal circumstances I take a deep breath and do the travel. I love the show and love to do it and normally I’m destroyed by Christmas, but this year is different for everyone.

"Under the current restrictions they just won’t allow it. I don’t know what’s going to happen."

Strictly will come back to screens this year with a reduced number of episodes.

It has been pushed back to October and stars may have to self-isolate together.

