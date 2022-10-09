Strictly star Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer danced as part of the show’s Movie Week last night (October 8).
But did you spot the pair’s secret weapon on the third week of Strictly Come Dancing?
The same-sex pair have been a huge hit with viewers, and their dances have seen their scores steadily rise.
As the BBC series continues, could they be the winners?
Jayde and Karen have a Strictly bond
Body language expert Darren Stanton has discovered a secret weapon between Jayde and Karen, and it could mean they lift the Glitterball trophy at the end of the series.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair, he explained: “Jayde and Karen are absolutely explosive together and their connection is one of the strongest in the competition. They appear to be partners in crime – exhibiting the bond similar to that you may have with a sister.
“They are also comfortable inside each other’s proximal zones and it’s clear these two hold a deep friendship, which has landed itself beautifully in their dancing.
“If they continue with the same levels of trust and communication, these two should surely make it all the way through to the final – if not to win the entire competition. This was also reflected in the very positive comments and scores they received from the judges.”
Jayde’s fans show support for the star after Instagram confession
After her week one performance, Jayde took to Instagram to make a heartfelt confession. She shared a photo of herself and Karen dancing during their routine, and fans rushed to congratulate her.
Speaking to her 106k followers, she wrote: “Full disclosure; when I saw this picture I cringed a bit and the reason why? I can see in this picture that I am 100% happy and for a second I felt super vulnerable, how weird is that.
“But then I looked over at my love @karenhauer in that amazing dress, with her incredible sense of style, her exemplary attention to detail, talent and creativity and I knew with complete clarity that everything was going to be just fine.”
Additionally, she wrote: “Thank you to everyone EVERYONE for every delicious thing you’ve said to me, my brain is going crazy with this oxytocin.”
You make an amazing partnership.
As a result, fans and friends rushed to outpour their support for her first dance. Actress Jaime Winstone commented: “OBSESSED WITH YOU AND YOUR SMILE AND YOUR COMPLETE JOY!! Love love love.”
One fan gushed: “The perfect way to arrive on Strictly. You make an amazing partnership.”
Another agreed: “The thing I’m most excited about this partnership is seeing the JOY and POWER of female friendships.”
Another fan praised the star for ‘bringing joy’: “You were phenomenal – bringer of all the joy!! Watching someone just be so unapologetically themselves and experience something they absolutely love is the absolute best!! Rooting for you both.”
