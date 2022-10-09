Strictly star Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer danced as part of the show’s Movie Week last night (October 8).

But did you spot the pair’s secret weapon on the third week of Strictly Come Dancing?

The same-sex pair have been a huge hit with viewers, and their dances have seen their scores steadily rise.

As the BBC series continues, could they be the winners?

Strictly’s Karen Hauer and Jayde Adams have a ‘secret bond’ (Credit: BBC)

Jayde and Karen have a Strictly bond

Body language expert Darren Stanton has discovered a secret weapon between Jayde and Karen, and it could mean they lift the Glitterball trophy at the end of the series.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, he explained: “Jayde and Karen are absolutely explosive together and their connection is one of the strongest in the competition. They appear to be partners in crime – exhibiting the bond similar to that you may have with a sister.

“They are also comfortable inside each other’s proximal zones and it’s clear these two hold a deep friendship, which has landed itself beautifully in their dancing.