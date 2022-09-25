Strictly star Jayde Adams has confessed to briefly feeling ‘super vulnerable’ after her first performance.

The actress and comic star is paired with professional Karen Hauer, as one of the series’ same-sex couples.

The pair received a standing ovation after they took to the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor for their samba routine.

Fans supported Jayde as she reflected on her Strictly performance (Credit: BBC)

Jayde Adams on Strictly

After her performance, Jayde took to Instagram to make a heartfelt confession. She shared a photo of herself and Karen dancing during their routine.

She wrote: “Full disclosure; when I saw this picture I cringed a bit and the reason why? I can see in this picture that I am 100% happy and for a second I felt super vulnerable, how weird is that.

“But then I looked over at my love @karenhauer in that amazing dress, with her incredible sense of style, her exemplary attention to detail, talent and creativity and I knew with complete clarity that everything was going to be just fine.”

She added: “Thank you to everyone EVERYONE for every delicious thing you’ve said to me, my brain is going crazy with this oxytocin.”

You were phenomenal – bringer of all the joy!

Fans and friends rushed to outpour their support and congratulations to the star on her first dance. Actress Jaime Winstone commented: “OBSESSED WITH YOU AND YOUR SMILE AND YOUR COMPLETE JOY!! Love love love.”

One fan wrote: “The perfect way to arrive on Strictly. You make an amazing partnership.”

Another agreed, commenting: “The thing I’m most excited about this partnership is seeing the JOY and POWER of female friendships.”

Another fan praised the star for ‘bringing joy’: “You were phenomenal – bringer of all the joy!! Watching someone just be so unapologetically themselves and experience something they absolutely love is the absolute best!! Rooting for you both.”

Jayde admitted she “felt super vulnerable” for a second (Credit: BBC)

Jayde reveals heartbreaking reason she hasn’t danced in 11 years

Actress Jayde recently revealed she has not danced since her sister’s traumatic death more than a decade ago. In an interview with ED! and other press, the comedian told how she and her sister used to dance together growing up.

However after her sister died in 2011 from a brain tumour, Jayde has not been able to dance since. Jayde, 37, told us the significance of taking part in Strictly Coming Dancing, 11 years after her sister Jenna died.

She said: “The last time I danced was actually with my sister.

“When I danced with her, I used to lift her all the time. Can you imagine anyone trying to lift me?”

Talking to the Mirror earlier this year, Jayde said: “I think my sister’s definitely orchestrating things for me. It all feels so serendipitous. It’s such an emotional thing for me.”

Jayde also revealed her aim is to entertain people. She commented: “I want to entertain 12 million people every Saturday night. I absolutely love to perform, I love entertaining people, and I love making people happy. It’s my job.”

Read more: Strictly fans demand James Jordan become fifth judge as he delivers verdict on stars

She added: “I’m a comedian and an actor and making people enjoy themselves is basically what I’ve done with my life for 11 years now [ever since my sister died].”

Strictly returns to BBC One, next Saturday (October 1) at 6:30pm.

What did you think of Jayde’s first dance? Do you think she could win? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!