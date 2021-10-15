Host of BBC 2 Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two Janette Manrara has divided fans with her appearance on the show.

Janette – who stepped down as a pro dancer earlier this year – shares presenting duties on It Takes Two with Rylan Clark-Neal.

And, while her presenting skills have been widely praised, some of her outfits have raised eyebrows with viewers.

Janette Manrara looked pretty in pink on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

What have Strictly fans said about Janette on It Takes Two?

Last night on the show (October 14) Janette wore a gorgeous bright pink satin dress.

However, not everyone was as big a fan of the look as us here at ED!.

Some took to Twitter to say Janette looked “ridiculous” and needs to remember that she isn’t a dancer on the show any more.

Ouch!

Cruel trolls hit out at the gorgeous star (Credit: BBC)

“I love the show but why does Janette have to dress so OTT. Looks ridiculous and not necessary,” they said.

They then issued a plea to bring back former host Zoe Ball.

“Bring back Zoe – sorry,” they added.

Others agreed: “My only criticism is she dresses like she’s still dancing and for a BBC 2 show pre 7pm it’s a bit OTT.

“But her skills as a presenter (and her superb personality) are great,” said another.

“I agree, she’s interviewing not dancing – no need for those clothes,” said a third.

“Wardrobe needs to make you more @ZoeTheBall while presenting – it’s rather off-putting,” another added.

“She’s lovely but I do wish she wouldn’t wear such revealing dresses,” another commented. “I’m always nervous the dress will fall down!”

Last night’s look for #ItTakesTwo! I love dressing up. It’s a sparkly, “fab-u-lous” show so why not? I’m so grateful for my #GlamSquad! Really want to always showcase how fab hair/make-up/styling can be! COVID hit their industry hard & they deserve to be appreciated ✨ pic.twitter.com/kpcJADpozi — Janette Manrara (@JManrara) October 15, 2021

Ex-Strictly pro Janette bites back

Janette herself posted her It Takes Two look on Twitter the morning after the show.

She said: “Last night’s look for #ItTakesTwo! I love dressing up.”

Then, appearing to hit back at the haters, she said: “It’s a sparkly, ‘fab-u-lous’ show so why not?”

Janette did appear to hit back at the comments, though (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans rally round BBC favourite

Her followers agreed, with many telling her she looked entirely gorgeous.

“Looking incredible as per,” said one fan. “Don’t listen to those idiots that tell you that’s it’s ‘too much’.

“I mean, can you ever really have ‘too much’ glitz and glamour?” they added.

“I am loving your outfits on each episode! You are bringing all the glamour and yes your glam team is doing a terrific job!” a second added.

“Janette looking pretty in pink tonight,” said a third.

