Strictly Come Dancing star Ugo Monye has been admitted to hospital for emergency back surgery.

The procedure comes after he pulled out of this weekend’s live show yesterday afternoon (October 15).

As a result, Ugo and his professional partner Oti Mabuse will not dance this week.

It’s hoped they will return to the ballroom next weekend.

What did Strictly star Ugo say about his surgery?

Ugo seemed upbeat ahead of the surgery, showing off the tiny paper knickers he had to wear for the op on his Instagram Stories.

Afterwards, he shared a video of himself from his hospital bed and offered “a quick update” from doctors.

He said: “A quick update. Just had the procedure done and spoke to the doctor, he’s really happy with how everything went.

“Slightly groggy, so going to head home and rest up and recover over the next couple of days.”

What did he say about this weekend’s show?

Ugo sent his best wishes to everyone competing this weekend and said he’d be “cheerleading” from home.

“I just want to wish all the contestants all the very best of luck.

“I’m absolutely gutted that I can’t dance this week, that I won’t be there.

“But I can’t wait to get back and flying next week, so good luck to everyone. I’ll be cheerleading off the sofa. Take care and I’ll see you soon.”

Will he back on Strictly next weekend? Oti Mabuse has said that Strictly Come Dancing producers “have been so supportive in helping him get better”.

She added that “we are doing all we can to get Ugo back on his fast feet and dancing again”.

However, as per the rules of this series when it comes to COVID-19, if Ugo is forced to miss more than a week of the dance show, he’ll have to bow out of the entire series.

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday (October 16) 7pm on BBC One.

