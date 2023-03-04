Strictly judges, James Jordan speaking on Loose Women
TV

Former Strictly star James Jordan makes request to BBC bosses as he admits he’s ‘waiting for the phone call’

James used to be a professional dancer on the show

By Rebecca Carter

Former Strictly pro James Jordan has put himself forward to be a judge as he admitted he’s ‘waiting for a call’.

The dancer often shared his critique of the celebrities taking part in the series on Twitter when the show would air.

During last year’s series, it left many fans begging for him to become an actual judge on the BBC show.

Former Strictly star James Jordan on Loose Women
James has put himself forward to be a judge on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan on Strictly

Now, it seems James would be up for being on the judging panel.

Speaking to OK! Magazine at last night’s Together for Short Lives ball, James said: “I think I’d be a good judge. I keep waiting for the phone call. As soon as they want an honest judge, I think I’ll get the call.

“You know what – myself and Craig [Revel Horwood] always used to butt heads but when I watch the show as a viewer, I find myself agreeing with him the most.”

He went on to say: “I like him as a judge, he does a great job. When I was on the show we had our differences.”

Strictly star James Jordan looking shocked on GMB
James is known for his honest opinions on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

The current judging panel sees Craig join Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

During last year’s series, many fans begged BBC to sign up James to be a judge.

I keep waiting for the phone call.

He gave fans his honest opinion on the 2022 celebrities’ performances on his Twitter account.

One fan said: “Why aren’t you a judge? Much better than most of the actual panel.”

Another wrote: “They need to make you the 5th judge.”

Someone else added: “I’d love to see you as a judge on Strictly James. You would be brilliant.”

James has previously spoken about sharing his critique on Twitter.

Read more: ‘Worried’ Ola and James Jordan reveal daughter Ella’s health struggle as she undergoes tests

Speaking to the Express last year, James said: “I just enjoy watching it and critiquing them.

“I feel that sometimes the judges, obviously they’re paid to do a job, and they’re on the BBC. They have to toe a line to a certain extent whereas I just say as it is.”

