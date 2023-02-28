‘Worried’ Ola and James Jordan reveal daughter Ella’s health struggle as she undergoes tests

Former Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan have opened up about their daughter Ella’s health as she’s been struggling to hear properly.

The pair have been concerned about their daughter Ella’s hearing following her chronic ear infection last year.

After undergoing a series of tests, the dancers updated fans on her health condition.

James and Ola Jordan took their daughter Ella to get a hearing test (Credit: Cover Images)

James and Ola Jordan’s daughter undergoes hearing tests

Last year, James and Ola became concerned about their daughter’s hearing after she suffered from a chronic ear infection.

Over the past few months, the toddler’s hearing hasn’t improved and Ella has still been struggling to hear.

In their column for Hello! magazine, the former Strictly stars revealed that they recently took their daughter for a hearing test at a clinic.

Ola updated fans saying: “We took Ella for a hearing test as we’ve been worried about her hearing lately after her chronic ear infection that left her hardly able to hear.”

However, the pair felt worried that the test would be a ‘nightmare’ because she has been misbehaving recently.

James and Ola Jordan were left worrying about their daughter’s hearing after she suffered from a chronic ear infection (Credit: Cover Images)

James added: “Ella was so good. We thought it might be a nightmare because she’s been so naughty recently but she listened and did what she was told.”

We took Ella for a hearing test as we’ve been worried about her hearing lately after her chronic ear infection that left her hardly able to hear.

Thankfully, the test showed that there wasn’t anything serious with Ella’s hearing.

Although, they revealed that Ella does suffer with a ‘glue ear’ in her right ear.

James revealed: “The test showed her left ear isn’t anything to worry about. Her right ear definitely has glue ear. They don’t want to put grommets in at the moment so they’re going to check her again in about three months and see how it is.”

Read more: Terrified Strictly star James Jordan pulled over by police as he shares shock news

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.