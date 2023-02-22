Terrified Strictly star James Jordan pulled over by police as he shares shock news

James Jordan was pulled over by the police today in some Instagram videos as he shared some shocking news.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro shared videos to his Instagram Stories as he revealed someone has been using his number plate.

James shared a video of one policeman looking over his driving license as he told fans he “[bleeped] myself”.

Sharing a video of the officer checking his license, James said: “So I’ve just been pulled over by the police because apparently someone is using my number plate on my car.

“So yeah, they just blue lighted me. I absolutely [bleep] myself.”

The officer then approached the car again as he suggested to James about putting a “bit of tape” on his license plate so they’ll know “this is the genuine one”.

Minutes later, James shared another video of himself sat in his car once the police had left.

He told fans: “So that was fun. For anyone who has been pulled over by the police before, I’ve been pulled over quite a few times I’m not going to lie, you always question yourself don’t you?

“What did I do? Was I on my phone? No I wasn’t. Was I speeding? No I don’t think so.

“They both surrounded the car as well, so I thought ‘oh no, what have I done?'”

James then joked: “But they were actually really nice and he was annoyingly good looking as well and young, so I didn’t like him at all.”

James said he also refused to put the tape on his license plate. He said: “I have OCD, I’m not having black tape on my number plate thank you very much.”

Shortly before his incident with the police, James had showed off his red car as he revealed he had taken it for a polish.

