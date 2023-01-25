James Jordan shares shocking before and after pictures of weight loss: ‘No I wasn’t pregnant in the first’

James Jordan has been proudly showcasing his weight loss journey with fans alongside wife Ola recently.

The duo have been working hard to get their bodies back into shape after Ola was left upset by a bikini photo of herself last year.

Revealing that he’s lost three stone already, dancer James took to Instagram to show his shocking before and after pictures.

James Jordan shares before and after pictures of weight loss

James and his wife Ola have been sharing their impressive weight loss journey with their followers recently.

In his latest post, James revealed that he’s lost a total of three stone as he showcased his incredible weight loss in before and after pictures.

In the before photo, James sits by the pool in floral swimming trunks.

Whereas, in the after photo, the dancer shows off his toned physique while sitting on a stool in his kitchen.

He captioned the post: “Yes I’ve had a baby and no I wasn’t pregnant in the first picture!

“If you’re feeling a bit partum yourself and want to lose the love handles for good then check out our fun dance fitness plan – which includes a very easy delicious diet plan, which is of course vital if you want to lose weight.

“Just click the link in our bio or go to danceshred.co.uk.”

James‘ fans were quick to support him with their comments, saying: “You look amazing James. Wish I could lose some weight.”

Ola and James have been inspiring fans with their weight loss journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One fan also wrote: “Well done. Ola and yourself have done a great job.”

Another added: “Looking great, I’m doing the Dance Shred, loving it. So glad you and Ola brought this out, its fantastic.”

But how did the Strictly star manage to lose weight?

James and Ola decided to take action by doing their new 12 week programme called Dance Shred.

The Dance Shred programme offers 15 -minute exercise routines as well as a diet plan and motivational tips from dietician Jo Travers.

