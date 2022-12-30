James Jordan has stunned fans with his weight loss after he and wife Ola have collectively shed well over six stone.

Now former Strictly Come Dancing pro Ola has shared a video of her husband getting his reps in by the family pool.

But there was just one problem with Thursday (29 December)’s footage… James couldn’t stop making uncouth noises!

As he worked on his core, suspicious sounds could be heard and then James burst into laughter.

Ola said in the caption: “James says he’s NOT farting!! Well his back certainly is.”

James’ weight loss: ‘Back fat’ gets in the way

Ola added: “He was a bigger boy then so that’s his excuse – more back fat to back fart with.”

It seems like the video was taken early on in the couple’s bid to lose what they called their “mum and dad bods”.

The noises gave James the giggles and he insisted: “It’s my back! It sounds like a fart.”

Ola and James Jordan have lost an impressive amount of weight (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James and Ola’s route to fitness

By 2015 both Ola and James had left Strictly Come Dancing and in 2020 they welcomed their daughter Ella.

The pair credited not dancing as much, COVID and being busy parents with their weight gain.

Ola put on three stone and said: “I’m so horrified and disappointed with myself.”

It was unflattering snaps of the couple on holiday earlier this year that provided them with the motivation to get in shape.

James and Ola decided to lose weight after a shock discovery at their doctors (Credit: ITV)

Coupled with a shock diagnosis from their doctor and the pair were understandably keen to “shift some timber”.

Earlier this month, James said on Instagram: “We went to the doctor and were both told we were in the obese category. Which for us as professional dancers, to be told that you’re obese wasn’t very nice.”

Ola added: “It’s a hard pill to swallow.”

They have since launched a new dance workout plan called Dance Shred to help others lose weight.

