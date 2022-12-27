James and Ola Jordan make big announcement: ‘This is a huge day for us’

James and Ola Jordan have shared some big news with their fans following their incredible weight loss.

The former Strictly Come Dancing duo have revealed the way they lost weight over the last four months.

And now they’re helping fans who wish to do the same with a new dance fitness plan called Dance Shred.

James and Ola Jordan weight loss plan

The pair shared a video to Instagram on Boxing Day as they revealed their new venture.

In the video, Ola told fans they have lost an impressive six-and-a-half stone between them.

The couple said they needed a “kick up the bum” and wanted to lose weight for not only themselves, but for their daughter Ella.

The caption of the post read: “This is a huuuge day for us guys! We’re really thrilled to announce the launch of our new dance fitness plan – Dance Shred!

Ola and James Jordan have wowed fans recently with their impressive weight loss (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“You’ve all been asking us how we’ve managed to lose 6 & 1/2 Stone between us in just 4 months – and this is it!!

“Coming up with this was a bit of a happy accident – from dancing round the kitchen with Ella and mixing up some basic fitness moves, we realised we were on to something.

“Combined with some proper help from a qualified dietician and the results came quick for us.

“We actually lost 2 stone between us in 2 weeks! So if you join us…”

James and Ola have announced their new fitness plan (Credit: ITV)

They then listed what fans will get in the plan.

This includes learning to dance with “some super easy fun moves” as well as “functional fitness moves”.

They said these will be “mashed up into fun routines”.

The plan also includes “a delicious diet plan based on the evidence of calorie deficit”.

James and Ola added: “So if you fancy having some Strictly style fun while you burn off a bit of Xmas pud – just click on the link in our bios or go to danceshred.co.uk.”

James and Ola also shared an edited video showing their transformation in six seconds.

They wrote: “Hey watch us lose 6 1/2 Stone in 6 seconds!

“It took a bit longer than that in reality – four months in total. Although the first two weeks were quite dramatic. We lost 2 Stone between us in a fortnight. Pretty crazy eh?!

“But we had a lot to lose and you always lose more in the first couple of weeks.”

