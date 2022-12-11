Strictly star Helen Skelton has said she doesn’t see herself as a victim and that her job has given her a “phenomenal amount of perspective”.

The Countryfile and Blue Peter star split from her hubby Richie Myler earlier this year, just a few months after they had their third child, and she hit the Strictly dancefloor a few months later.

Helen and Richie split this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star Helen Skelton on not being a ‘victim’

In October she revealed that she thought it would have been “disrespectful” not to have done the BBC ballroom show, because her family need to see her having a blast.

And she added that being a parent gives you a “different perspective”.

She also said her work had given her a certain way of looking at things.

Helen explained to The Telegraph: “I don’t see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven’t been given the opportunities that I’ve got.”

I think mine is a job that gives you lots of perspective, so it’s very difficult to say ‘woe is me’.

The star said that although she had days where she was “[bleep]ed off”, her job has given her a lot of perspective.

Recounting some of her experiences during her career, Helen said she has seen children having facial surgery in India. She has also interviewed youngsters whose parents were mentally ill.

“I think mine is a job that gives you lots of perspective, so it’s very difficult to say ‘woe is me’,” said Helen, who is partnered with Gorka Marquez on Strictly.

Helen is paired with Gorka Marquez on the show, with the pair in the semi-final this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Helen and Richie split up in April

The 39-year-old presenter had been marred to rugby star Richie since 2013 and shared sons Ernie and Louis.

Then in 2021 they confirmed that they were expecting a third child together and daughter Elsie Kate arrived in December.

But in April this year, Helen announced that she and Richie had split and were going their separate ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@gorka_marquez)

Read more: Strictly: Helen Skelton given huge boost after ‘struggling’ star broke down in tears

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home.”

“We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children,” added the TV star.

It has since been reported that Richie is starting a family with his new girlfriend.

Helen, however, is yet to comment on the claims, focusing instead on winning that coveted Glitterball Trophy.

She faces Fleur East, Hamza Yassin and Will Mellor in the semi-finals tonight (December 11).

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One at 7.15pm on Sunday (December 11).

Are you backing Helen to win? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.