Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton has been given a huge boost following a teary episode.

Helen has had a tough year after she split from her ex-husband Richie Myler just months after giving birth to their third child.

Last weekend, Helen was seen crying in the VT before her performance on Strictly.

However, in the run-up to this weekend’s live show, Helen has been given a boost from a body language expert.

Helen Skelton was seen crying on Strictly last week (Credit: BBC)

BBC star Helen Skelton given major Strictly boost

Darren Stanton – speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo – has shared his thoughts on the contestants and the latest week of the competition, which saw Ellie Taylor eliminated.

Opening up about Helen, he said the star appears to be getting stronger every week.

“Helen is another celebrity that appears to have gone from strength to strength, she seemed to really struggle in the early stages of a competition and score-wise was all over the leaderboard, and her feedback sometimes was quite poor.

“A few weeks into the competition she seemed to have really honed her focus and threw herself wholeheartedly into the process, which shows.

He went on to compliment the connection Helen clearly has with her partner, Gorka Marquez.

Darren added that Helen’s strong will is likely to help her sail through the competition.

“We see some absolutely fantastic rapport between her and Gorka, shown through their great eye contact and they also are extremely comfortable in each other’s proximal zones.

He added: “Helen has demonstrated time and time again that she has the right to be in the competition through her sheer determination.”

TV’s Helen has been given a boost his week (Credit: BBC)

Helen breaks down ahead of her performance

Helen broke the heart of viewers when she teared up in her VT last week.

After scoring 39 the previous week for her quickstep, Helen talked about how proud her dad had been of her.

He had told her: “You seem like you again.”

She said: “I’m definitely a different person than when we started…”. Her voice then started to break and she put her hand over her eyes.

“I’m sorry, I’m really sorry,” she said as she sobbed. “I think even you would say I’m a different person from day one, right?”

Helen then said to the camera: “I thought it was just dancing, it is so much more than that.”

Fans rushed to social media at the time to praise the pair, with one saying: “Oh Helen, my heart! We’re all on your side and rooting for you.

“Helen is my winner she has grown in confidence and deserves to win,” exclaimed a second viewer.

While another agreed: “Helen is the only one with a very recent sob story but she hasn’t used it once and even told Gorka not to get emotional. She’s there for the dance and doing amazingly. They are my winners.”

