The former husband of Helen Skelton, Richie Myler, has lashed out after receiving “abusive” messages.

Richie and Helen split back in April. It was subsequently reported that Richie had moved on shortly after with a new girlfriend.

They are now reportedly expecting their first child together.

Richie has hit back at the abuse he’s received (Credit: Leeds Rhinos / YouTube)

What happened between Helen Skelton and her former husband?

Back in April, Helen and Richie confirmed they had split up after just under nine years of marriage.

The ex-couple share three children together – including Elsie, who was born in December 2021.

Not long after splitting from Helen, it was reported that Richie had moved on with new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

Six months after his split from Strictly Come Dancing star Helen, it was reported that Richie and Stephanie are expecting their first child together.

After their split, Richie came under fire, with some fans taking Helen’s side.

After months of backlash, the Leeds Rhinos player has made the decision to make his Instagram private – a move he announced last night (Wednesday, October 26).

Richie posted about his decision on his story for his 21.4k followers to see.

Rugby player Richie has made his Instagram private (Credit: Leeds Rhinos / YouTube)

Richie posted a black screen with a lenghty caption to his story.

“I’ve decided to put my profile private from now on,” he wrote.

The 32-year-old then continued, explaining his decision.

“If you’re on here to share my photos or stories of me and my life maliciously to other people or waste your time sending me abusive messages please just unfollow me,” he continued.

“I’m going to start removing people from my account one by one, so if you are a genuine rugby fan and I accidentally remove you I apologise in advance and will accept you back! Thank you, Richie.”

Helen has moved back home after her split (Credit: BBC)

Helen provides post-split update

Strictly star Helen recently announced that she had moved back into her parents’ home following her split.

Speaking to the Telegraph last week, Helen revealed that she and her children had moved in with her parents.

“I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together,” she said.

She said that being able to take her dog for a walk across the fields is a “joy” and that her kids have taken to farm life with “ease”.

The Countryfile star then said that they’re all “really happy”, which is “all that really matters”.

She also confessed that she doesn’t have time to be looking for love at the moment.

“I’ve got loads to be thankful for. I’m not going to worry about the one thing I haven’t got,” she said.

