Strictly stars issued warning as expert admits ‘worries’ and ‘safety concern’ over Hamza Yassin

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin has been issued a warning by an expert as well as the other 2022 stars.

With the BBC competition now in full swing, things are beginning to get tougher on this year’s stars.

On behalf of Heart Bingo, dance expert Dr Jill Rose Jacobs has shared her concerns for the celebrities as their routines grow more intense.

“The intensity of practice and performance in the Strictly Come Dancing schedule may be beginning to take a toll on the celebrity contestants,” she said.

There have been numerous illnesses in the last week, and it was touch and go for some of the professionals too.

Dr Jill said: “This week, both Hamza and Will [Mellor] were both ill during training. I predict that this trend will continue in the upcoming weeks. We will also see a couple of minor injuries developing within the next couple of weeks.”

Hamza Yassin on Strictly

Dr Jill went on to confess that she’s growing increasingly concerned for Hamza.

She said: “Hamza is actually the person that I am most worried about regarding an injury. In his mini interview on the couch with the other celebrities, his partner was talking about how busy he is and that sometimes she has to order food for him.”

The expert suggested that Hamza could be at risk of “overworking” himself, which would make him more likely to fall victim to injury.

Strictly 2022 warning

She explained: “Strictly is a big commitment, it is not just a weekend performance. There are intense rehearsals and with Hamza trying to fit his usual work commitments alongside this, it sounds dangerous to overwork yourself like this.

“While he secured the highest score of the season so far, he is still an amateur. He may incredibly gifted and physicality solid, but he does not have the fundamentals of dance in his repertoire or years of training.

“The professional dance partners on the show have had years to perfect their technique and recovery times. Not like Hamza who may have only had a month or so.”

Dr Jill also admitted a “safety concern” she has over Hamza’s hair.

She explained: “This may be a note for the hair and makeup team, but I feel that Hamza should tuck his hair inside his costume or wear it in a tightly bound man-bun. This is not a personal preference. I quite like his hair as it is. It is more of a safety concern.”

Dr Jill added: “Securing your hair back allows dancers to execute movements to the best of a dancer’s ability. Having loose hair can interfere with your costume or obscure your vision following a quick turn.”

Hamza and Jowita on Strictly

This weekend, all the Strictly Come Dancing routines will pay tribute to 100 years of the BBC.

For last week’s performance, Hamza and Jowita Przystał received an incredible 39 points out of 40.

They were given 10s from judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse and a nine from Craig Revel Horwood.

Speaking about the judges’ scoring, Hamza said on Good Morning Britain today (October 19): “I was just flabbergasted. I just wanted to finish the routine and do it correctly.

“We don’t really think of the scores much. But we just wanted to finish it and do it correctly. All we wanted was a six from Craig.”

Strictly continues on BBC One, this Saturday (October 22), from 6:40pm.

