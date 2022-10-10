Strictly star Hamza Yassin came under fire from Craig Revel Horwood over the weekend, leaving Tess Daly “fuming”, it’s been claimed.

The blonde beauty is usually known for her happy persona on Strictly Come Dancing, but during Saturday night’s show (October 8) Tess was apparently left unimpressed with Craig.

Strictly: Tess ‘furious’ with Craig over his comment

The 53-year-old host demonstrated feelings of anger towards the judge, according to body language expert Judi James.

This tension built after Hamza Yassin and partner Jowita Przystal took the dancefloor to perform a rumba.

However, the wildlife cameraman scored just 25 for the dance – which was the first rumba of the series.

And during the judge’s feedback, while some gave constructive criticism, Tess wasn’t too impressed with Craig’s comments.

Tess ‘genuinely annoyed’ over Craig’s comments

Expert Judi spoke to The Mirror about how Tess appeared to be “genuinely annoyed” with Craig’s comment after he dubbed Hanza’s dance “dull”.

Judi spoke about how Tess has previously hit back at the judges before. However, during Saturday night’s show, there was a “toe-curling pause” where nobody seemed to know what to say or do.

“Tess rubbed her chin in a gesture of negative evaluation while glaring straight at the camera with her head dipped in anger,” the expert claimed.

She went on to allege: “Her death stare at Craig looked like a diminishing ritual aimed at making him feel small.”

What’s more, Judi also claimed that after Tess hit back at the judge calling him “harsh”, she clasped her hands and rubbed them together, “as though wanting to dismiss him”.

Strictly favourite Hamza ‘sabotaged’ by show

It comes as fans declared that Hamza had been “sabotaged” with the song choice.

The Countryfile presenter danced to the theme tune from Jurassic Park, and viewers took to Twitter to complain.

One fan claimed: “Pure sabotage. A freaking Rhumba to Jurassic Park on Week 3. I’m unnecessarily angry. Poor Hamza.”

A second penned: “A Rumba to the theme of Jurassic Park? And the costume?! Give Hamza a fighting chance, please… we need him in for a long time!”

Strictly’s ‘shock’ elimination

Saturday night’s elimination that saw last year’s winner Giovanni Pernice and his celebrity partner Richie Anderson sent home.

They faced previous favourite Fleur East and her partner Vito Coppola in the dance off.

It was then up to judges Craig, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas to decide who went home.

Strictly fans reacted to the news of Richie’s elimination on Twitter with anger.

In fact, some even said they were planning on switching Strictly off – for good!

One declared: “I am so cross with this result. Not watching any more.”

“So shocked,” said another. “Didn’t see that coming.”

A third added: “I’m extremely disappointed that Giovanni and Richie have been eliminated. Just like last year when we saw a softer side to Giovanni, this year we were seeing a less serious more fun side.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday night at 6.30pm on BBC One.

