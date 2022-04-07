Strictly star Graziano Di Prima distracts This Morning viewers with appearance

Strictly pro dancer Graziano Di Prima left This Morning viewers delighted today as he appeared on the show.

The Italian dancer, 27, was on Thursday’s edition of the daytime programme alongside his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Nadiya Bychkova.

As Graziano appeared on the show, This Morning viewers were slightly distracted by his ‘handsome’ appearance.

Graziano and Nadiya appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Graziano on This Morning

On today’s show, Graziano was wearing a bright blue shirt and navy trousers.

He also had his signature hairdo styled in curls.

Within minutes, viewers were flooding Twitter and Instagram with compliments for Graziano.

Graziano’s appearance left viewers gushing today (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “You made my morning Graziano, was so nice to see you, and looking gorgeous as always.”

Another told Graziano: “You’re looking very nice and smart.”

A third added: “Graz!!! Look at you, handsome.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Graziano shared a behind the scenes pic of himself and Nadiya.

It showed the pair smiling with a This Morning logo printed background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GRAZIANO DI PRIMA (@grazianodiprima)

He wrote: “Nice to be back on @thismorning with the gorgeous @nadiyabychkova talking about the #strictlycomedancing pro tour!

“Get ready for a brilliant, high energy show!!”

Fans left even more complimentary comments on the post as one said: “Great interview. I love watching you and Naydia dance together.”

Another gushed: “Lovely interview @grazianodiprima @nadiyabychkova … can’t wait to see the show in London.”

Nadiya Bychkova news

During their interview, Nadiya opened up about the heartbreaking Ukraine crisis.

She revealed her beloved dad has had to stay in Ukraine as he was within the age bracket of those who had to stay behind.

Nadiya explained: “My dad couldn’t get out there because of his age, he’s too young to leave the country because of the situation. [And] my grandparents are too old.”

She also said: “I have some family there and friends. It’s very sad.”

