Kate Garraway on GMB alongside her husband, Derek Draper
TV

Kate Garraway issues sad update on husband Derek Draper

Kate's husband Derek has had a tough couple of years

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Kate Garraway has issued a sad update about her husband Derek Draper, who is still suffering from the debilitating effects of Covid.

The 54-year-old’s confession came during an interview segment on Good Morning Britain yesterday (Tuesday, April 5).

Kate Garraway squatting down next to husband Derek Draper, who is in his wheelchair
Kate provided a sad update on Derek yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway husband update

During yesterday’s edition of GMB, Kate and her co-host Richard Madeley welcomed former actor Chris Ellison onto the show.

Chris, who is best known for his role on The Bill, suffered a stroke in 2020. He was then diagnoses with aphasia.

Aphasia is a condition that leaves a person unable to comprehend or formulate languages. The condition develops when certain areas of the brain are damaged.

Chris was joined by his wife, Anita, during the interview. Together, they explained the devastating effects of the condition.

Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway speaking to Anita and her husband Chris Ellison via video link on GMB
Kate spoke about Derek yesterday (Credit: ITV)

During the interview, Anita spoke about how difficult it is for Chris to communicate and understand people.

This was something that Kate could empathise with. Derek has trouble communicating following his battle with Covid.

“In a sense, Derek – because of Covid – has a version of this where he can understand, sometimes do odd words, but can’t express himself,” she said.

“It’s very interesting what you say Anita about the loneliness of that because you’ve lost that relationship and that ability for others to see your partner.”

Kate has previously spoken about the loneliness of Derek’s condition. “I can sort of see him, but he’s absent – and you just feel very much on your own, all the time,” she said.

Kate Garraway and husband Derek Draper sitting in their garden on Love Your Garden
Kate made a tough decision about Derek recently (Credit: ITV)

Derek Draper latest

The 54-year-old’s comments come just a week after it was reported that she had to make a tough decision on her husband’s behalf.

Kate reportedly had to make the decision to close down her husband’s company recently. Derek’s company had allegedly racked up over £200k in debts.

Derek set up Astra Aspera LTD, a psychotherapy company, back in 2011.

While he was ill with the virus, Kate became director of the company. However, it seems her efforts to keep the company going were ultimately in vain.

“It’s terribly sad, but Derek can’t work and has no prospect of being able to do so in the near future, so Kate thought it best to close it down,” a source told the Daily Mail.

