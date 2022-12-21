Fans of Strictly stars Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez have been dealt another major blow following their disappointment at the show’s final.

The pair missed out on the chance to take home the prestigious Glitterball trophy after Hamza Yassin was crowned the Strictly 2022 champion last weekend.

And now, Helen and Gorka’s loyal legion of fans have been dealt some more disappointing news and they are “gutted”.

The pair made it to the final but lost out to Hamza Yassin (Credit: BBC)

Strictly tour announces line-up including Helen

On Tuesday (December 20) it was announced that Helen will be taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

The Blue Peter presenter joins co-stars Ellie Simmonds, Tyler West, Will Mellor, Molly Rainford and newly crowned champion Hamza.

However, the big blow to fans is that Helen will not be dancing with Gorka for the 32 sparkle-filled shows.

Instead, the mum-of-three will be teaming up with Kai Widdrington to foxtrot across the UK.

The pro dancer was the first to be booted from the glitzy BBC one show this year, lasting just two weeks with Loose Women host Kaye Adams.

Fans of Helen and Gorka are ‘gutted’ (Credit: BBC)

Helen and Gorka fans ‘gutted’ over Strictly tour

As expected, fans were not too happy with the news that Helen will be dancing with someone else.

“Awww gutted about Gorka,” one fan penned on Instagram.

Another added: “Won’t be the same without Gorka”

“Helen and Kai will feel strange,” a third fan claimed.

A fourth dedicated fan noted: “It was the same last year Maisie [Smith] did it with Kai instead of Gorka and now.”

They continued: “Helen’s doing it without Gorka he must not be available when they tour.”

Someone else exclaimed: “Can’t believe there’s no Gorka.”

On Twitter, a fan wrote: “It’s a shame Gorka isn’t with Helen. But I’m sure that Kai will be a fantastic replacement.”

It comes after many fans were gutted to see Helen and Gorka lose out on the Strictly final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@gorka_marquez)

Gorka and Helen’s sweet relationship on Strictly

Although Helen and Gorka won’t be strutting their stuff on tour together, the two still have a very close bond.

Since the show ended, the pair have paid gushing tributes to one another on their social media pages.

“Oh… Where to start, it has been an incredible journey,” Gorka wrote, alongside a sweet snap of the two.

He continued: “I feel so grateful I got not only to dance with you @helenskelton but also to be by your side in your own personal journey and see your transformation from day one.”

“Thank you for all the memories, laughs, coffees, toast, parent chats, car journeys. Like I said yesterday in the show you’re a special person who light up a room when walks in and I am so proud you got to smile and shine again.”

He concluded: “I’ve loved every single moment dancing with you. I am so proud of us until the last dance! You’re a star.”

Who else is on the Strictly tour?

The couples will be joined on the tour, hosted by Janette Manrara, by professional dancers – Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Robbie Kmetoni, Jake Leigh, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas.

Strictly judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will be there too. For the first time ever so will Anton Du Beke, as he makes his debut appearance on the tour’s judging panel.

The Strictly live tour kicks off on January 20 at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena before calling at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

It then heads off to the AO Arena Manchester, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, London’s O2 Arena and finished at the SSE Arena Belfast.

Read more: Christmas On The Farm star Helen Skelton was ‘groped’ live on air while pregnant

So what do you think of this story? Are you gutted that Helen won’t be dancing with Gorka? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.