Christmas On The Farm star Helen Skelton was in the headlines back in 2018 when she claimed that someone had “grabbed” her bottom on live TV.

Helen said the alleged incident had actually happened a few years before.

However, the TV star didn’t say anything publicly at the time.

Instead, her co-star at the time stood up for her, making sure the person said to be responsible was “punished”.

Christmas On The Farm star Helen Skelton ‘groped’

Helen did open up to The Telegraph about the incident – thought to have taken place in 2014 when she was pregnant with son Ernie – four years ago.

The star told the publication that she had felt “really awkward” at the time.

The presenter said: “Basically, this guy grabbed me on the [bleep] when I was presenting live telly. I felt really awkward about it… I didn’t really know what to do.

“It’s intimidating and you don’t want to be the person who is being difficult and awkward. That’s just the culture that television breeds. No one wants to be difficult. You want to bring solutions, not problems. We are all happy, happy,” she explained.

She also added: “I don’t want it to become my identity. The man in question was punished. There was a line drawn under it, and that was that.”

Helen’s co-star steps in

Helen said that she hadn’t thought about complaining.

But the now mum-of-three said that a colleague spotted what had happened and felt it should be addressed.

She revealed he said it “wasn’t acceptable”.

Helen then revealed that he “kicked off” and told bosses that it needed “dealing with”.

She went on to say it was “handled brilliantly” as a result.

Man denies ‘groping’ Helen

However, the man in question denied he had “groped” Helen, saying at the time: “She wasn’t groped. It was nothing more than a friendly slap on the bottom. I was spoken to at the time.”

Helen “was apologised to” and “didn’t make a big deal of it”.

He also said it was “a bit much” to use the word “grope” and said that his wife was in the audience.

Helen moves on

Helen, meanwhile, has continued to go from strength to strength, clearly not letting the alleged incident define her.

She recently starred alongside professional dancer Gorka Marquez on Strictly Come Dancing after signing up following her split from husband Richie Myler.

They broke up earlier this yea, when youngest child Elsie was just four months old.

Friends say Gorka – and the BBC dance show – have put the smile back on her face.

We can’t wait to see what she does next!

Helen hosts Christmas On The Farm tonight (December 20) on Channel 5 at 9pm.

