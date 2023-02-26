Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has reacted to former partner Rose Ayling-Ellis’ shock new look after she showed off her transformation on Instagram.

The two share a close bond, having won the nation’s hearts in 2021 as well as the prestigious glitter ball trophy.

Since then, 32-year-old Giovanni and 27-year-old Rose’s relationship has gone from strength to strength.

And earlier this week the two were at it again proving that their friendship is unbreakable when Rose debuted a brand-new look.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly in 2021 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Rose Ayling-Ellis debuts new look on Instagram

Taking to her social media account, Rose looked incredible as she channeled her inner 1970s supermodel.

The Strictly champ rocked a pair of pink velvet flares, a printed top and sky-high pink platform heels to round off the look.

For accessories, she opted for hooped earrings and a pair of huge yellow sunglasses.

Beaming to the camera and her thousands of followers, Rose wore her fresh-out-the-salon locks in bouncy waves.

“I can’t get over Ricky Walters’s awesome work on my hair,” she gushed in the caption.

Rose added: “I think I will never get bored of 70s fashion… but I don’t think would be wearing pink velvet flared trousers any time soon.

“What fashion trends have you followed that now make you cringe? Mine is blue mascara and straightening my side fringe into an A4 sheet.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

Strictly star Giovanni reacts to Rose’s transformation

It’s safe to say Rose’s new look went down a treat with fans, with the gorgeous snap racking up thousands of likes and comments.

So much so that Giovanni, who won a BAFTA with Rose for their silence dance, also double-tapped his former Strictly partner’s selfie.

What’s more, it didn’t take long for Rose’s loyal legion fans to flood the comments section too with compliments.

“70s suits you!” proclaimed one smitten follower.

Another person added: “You look beautiful in anything you wear. Love the hair!”

“Unreal” a third simply penned, while a fourth gushed: “Looking fabulous.”

Giovanni Pernice and Strictly co-star make special announcement on Valentine’s Day (Credit: ITV)

Who is Giovanni dating?

Fans hoping for Rose and Giovanni to make things official might be disappointed. The dancer is apparently loved-up with a fellow Strictly pro.

Reports of a romance between Gio and Strictly’s newest pro, Jowita Przystal, have been circling ever since this year’s show came to an end.

Jowita took home the Glitterball trophy with Hamza Yassin, while Gio only made it to week two with his partner Richie Anderson.

A source claimed to The Sun: “She [Jowita] and Gio are the worst-kept secret, but make a great couple.

“While they both kept insisting they were single, the pair’s chemistry was ridiculous. And they kept getting busted snogging in the corridors.”

