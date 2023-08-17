Giovanni Pernice ‘gives away’ Strictly partner as social media sleuths spot clue

Has Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice given away a clue as to his latest dance partner? Social media sleuths seem to think so!

Fans have pointed out that Giovanni is only following TWO of the 15-strong line-up for the 2023 season of Strictly Come Dancing.

Giovanni now follows both Amanda Abbington and Zara McDermott on Instagram. Hmm!

Has Strictly favourite Giovanni given the game away? (Credit: YouTube)

Giovanni Pernice and his Strictly dance partner…

And now fans are speculating whether Amanda or Zara could be Giovanni’s next partner.

The Italian dancer won Strictly in 2021 with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis but left the competition early last year with his partner Richie Anderson.

Social media sleuths aren’t the only ones who think Giovanni might land Zara, 26, or Amanda.

Giovanni dances the samba with Rose Ayling-Ellis (Credit: YouTube)

Not everyone’s pleased with the possible pairing

Earlier this week we told you that bookies expect him to be paired with Love Island’s Zara.

Which may not work out so well for Zara’s boyfriend Sam Thompson, who is said to be worried about the show’s so-called curse.

Zara cheated on Made In Chelsea star Sam in 2019. Recently a source told OK!: “Sam is massively dreading history repeating itself and the Strictly curse is definitely playing on his mind.”

Zara McDermott with boyfriend Sam Thompson (Credit: YouTube)

Or will 51-year-old actress Amanda, known for her roles in Sherlock and Mr Selfridge, be the lucky lady who gets to tango with handsome Giovanni?

We’ll have to watch this space!

Will Amanda be partnered with Giovanni for the 2023 series of Strictly? (Credit: Splash)

