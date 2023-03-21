Giovanni Pernice smiling and with Rose on Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly star Giovanni Pernice facing ‘tough call’ over his future on BBC ballroom show?

His Adventures in Sicily show air tonight…

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice could be facing a “tough call” when the time comes to hang up his dancing shoes and exit the BBC ballroom.

Giovanni, who is on screen tonight in Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily, exited the competition early last year after being paired with Richie Anderson.

So, with a career in TV away from the ballroom flourishing, could we see the popular pro foxtrot out of the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom?

Giovanni Pernice with Rose on Strictly Come Dancing
Giovanni won Strictly with Rose Ayling-Ellis, so should he have quit while he was ahead? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni facing ‘tough call’

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede thinks that, when the time comes, it’ll be a “tough call” for the Italian dancer.

Nick told ED!: “I think that it’s a tough call with [when to leave] Strictly as its such a popular show and the live shows and touring make a lot of money. So being in it will always be beneficial to the professional dancers.

“When you leave there is not certainty and Giovanni is a popular star so I think it’s good he stayed in and because of that he has this new show!”

Nick also rubbished the idea that any success that comes Gio’s way as a result of Adventures in Sicily could spell the end of his time on Strictly.

He told us: “I think that he is a very popular dancer on the show and has a lot of fans so I think he will stick around for a few years. This show will allow people to see his personality and his relationship with Anton.”

Giovanni and Anton on Adventures in Sicily
Giovanni Pernice welcomes Anton Du Beke to Sicily tonight in their new show (Credit: BBC)

BBC’s ‘strategic move’

Nick added that he thinks giving Giovanni and Anton their own show is a wise move, going so far as to comment it was pretty “strategic” on the BBC’s behalf.

“I don’t think it’ll pave the way for them to leave Strictly. I think that it’s a clever way for the BBC to cross pollinate their talent in a strong and strategic way.

“They will have seen how well ITV does with its travel shows with Gino, Gordon and Fred and want to emulate that success with the perfect pairing of Anton and Giovanni.

“The show will already have an audience of Strictly fans but it’ll also encourage people who haven’t watched Strictly to tune in this year too.”

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily starts tonight (March 21) on BBC One at 9pm.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice admits he ‘can’t describe the feeling’ as fans urge him to be ‘proud’

YouTube video player

