Giovanni Pernice admits he ‘can’t describe this feeling’ as fans urge him to ‘be proud’ over news

Giovanni Pernice took to Instagram at the weekend to celebrate another successful night of his tour.

Giovanni won the 2021 series of Strictly alongside EastEnders star Rose Ayling Ellis. But he exited early in the 2022 series after being paired with Richie Anderson.

However, despite his Strictly disappointment, his latest big tour has proven to be a huge success.

Gio took to Instagram over the weekend to mark his latest show and thank fans for all their support.

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice celebrated on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Giovanni Pernice thanks fans for their support in sweet Instagram post

“What a night!!! Feeling blessed I can’t describe this feeling! (I can only post 1 minutes but was like 3),” wrote the dancer.

“Slide 1 = potentially the biggest and longest-standing ovation of my entire career.”

Feeling blessed I can’t describe this feeling!

He continued: “Slide 2 = end of the show with a new chorus which I loved. Slide 3 = the dance with the one and only @pasqualelarocca! The champ of champions!! The other only Italian that really count (before you type your comments… IS A JOKE)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

“I love you all!! THANK YOU THANK YOU!” he added.

His co-star, Pasquale La Rocca, replied, saying: “It is a true privilege and honour to share the stage with you every single night @giovannipernice.

“You are a role model for many people out there and an incredible entertainer sharing with everyone every single night.”

“Thank you for your special words. You know how much it means to me. What a night and what a beautiful 9 weeks of tour we had so far but guess what? The best is yet to come,” he added.

Giovanni is currently in the middle of his latest tour (Credit: Splashnews)

What did fans say?

One happy fan wrote in response: “Atmosphere was electric tonight, fantastic show, you and your cast definitely deserve the love, support and respect you all received. You should feel proud of everything you have achieved through your hard work and commitment to entertain us all!”

Meanwhile, another gushed: “We had to send you back to the UK for the rest of your tour with a ton of love from Ireland. You are much loved by many people here for your talent and the talent of your amazing cast and mostly your kindness.”

Elsewhere, another added: “Hold your head high and stand proud!”

Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily starts on March 21 on BBC One.

What do you think of Gio’s reason? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!