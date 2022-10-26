Strictly fans gush as they spot Giovanni Pernice’s ‘chemistry’ with fellow pro dancer

Strictly Come Dancing fans reckon they have spotted ‘chemistry’ between Giovanni Pernice and Luba Mushtuk.

The professional dancers took to the ballroom last weekend to strut their stuff as pop superstar Becky Hill performed.

Strictly: Giovanni & Luba’s performance

During the sizzling routine on Sunday night’s Strictly Come Dancing results show (October 23), the pair danced away to Becky’s biggest hits, as audience members cheered along.

Luba looked sensational in a pink number, while Giovanni twirled her around in a well-fitted sheer shirt and black trousers.

Following their performance, fans of the BBC dancing show took to social media to say the two had chemistry.

Giovanni and Luba appeared to have ‘chemistry’ (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans say there’s ‘something going on’ between the two

One fan penned: “Is that Luba & Giovanni? Always thought there was something going on with those two?”

“God adding sexiness when he was creating Luba and Giovanni,” another wrote, who included a meme of someone pouring a huge tub of ingredients into a pot.

A third added: “Yes! Great to see Giovanni and Luba dancing together. Perfect match and outstanding dancing!”

Is that Luba & Giovanni? Always thought there was something going on with those two?

Meanwhile, another commented on Facebook: “So good to see Gio dancing again, his connection when dancing with a woman is outstanding.”

Currently, Giovanni is believed to be single, and Luba often keeps details of her private life away from the spotlight.

The two worked the dance floor on Sunday night’s result show (Credit: BBC)

Did Strictly Come Dancing professionals Luba and Giovanni date?

In November 2017, Luba was romantically linked to the Italian dancer after being close friends for many years.

The Sun quoted a source as saying: “She would like their romance to be out in the open. Luba is very keen to be on the show one day.”

They were said to be friends before taking things to the next level.

It was reported that Luba was “uncomfortable” with Giovanni’s tight bond with Debbie McGee – who he was parented with that year on the show.

A source said at the time said: “Luba and Giovanni are together. But she doesn’t like Debbie because of their bond – she feels how much Gio cares for her.”

Luba apparently liked Giovanni’s post about his split with Ashley Roberts (Credit: Splash News)

However, more recently in 2020, Luba was reportedly spotted liking a post about Giovanni’s breakup with Ashley Roberts – straight after he posted it.

Giovanni started dating Pussycat Dolls star Ashley in 2018 after growing close when she appeared on the show.

However, in 2020 the two went their separate ways.

Giovanni announced the news of his split with Ashley and according to The Sun, Luba liked the post just one minute after he uploaded it.

He wrote: “Ashley and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday October 22 on BBC One at 6.40pm.

Read more: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice makes announcement about ‘dream project’ with Anton Du Beke

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.