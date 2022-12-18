Strictly Come Dancing drew to a close with the final last night, with Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal crowned the worthy winners of the Glitterball Trophy.

The wildlife cameraman, 32, saw off fierce competition from Fleur East, Helen Skelton and Molly Rainford to take the top spot.

It was no real shock to viewers, with Hamza being the hot favourite to win the competition from earlier in the series.

Hamza was a worthy winner during last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing final: Something missing?

However, some beady-eyed fans noticed a vital part of Strictly was seemingly missing in the final.

The show did not announce who placed second, third or fourth in the competition, or a breakdown of voting stats.

Viewers took to social media to vent their frustrations with the format.

One person, baffled by the lack of context, wrote: “I wanna know who came in second!”

A second person added: “I would simply refuse to go on Strictly until they agreed to confirm the finishing positions of everyone in the final.

“You think I’m dancing every week to not find out that I finished second or third?”

A third viewer pointed out that people who had bet money on the final results deserved to have more information.

Maybe next year Strictly could introduce second and third place.Would be nice as all finalists would feel appreciated.

“The viewers of a #Strictly final this close deserve to know who finishes second and third,” they said. “So do the contestants for that matter. And the bookies needing to pay out on top female.”

Others wanted Helen to have some recognition (Credit: BBC)

Could the BBC swap the format?

“Trying to explain to my five-year-old that we won’t find out who comes second and third on Strictly, just the winner,” argued an irked fan. “He won’t accept my explanation that ‘the BBC are weird’.”

Meanwhile, another fan had a novel idea to ensure all the finalists are celebrated.

The viewer, who was a fan of Helen‘s, wrote: “Helen should have a second place (smaller ball) trophy.

“Maybe next year #Strictly could introduce second and third place.Would be nice as all finalists would feel appreciated.”

Hamza’s winning dances

It was an exciting final, with all four finalists taking on multiple dances in a final bid to impress.

Hamza had a powerful repertoire of routines to pick from. He started the evening with an action-packed Salsa, before moving on to ballroom.

The final also saw the return of their legendary Couple’s Choice, which incorporated elements of Afrobeats.

After lifting the Glitterball, the emotional Hamza said: “Words can’t describe how I feel. I want to thank one person in particular, Jowita – you are an angel disguised as a human being. You are amazing.”

Hamza had been the hot favourite to win Strictly (Credit: BBC)

“Thank you for everyone out there for voting for us. This is the best thing that’s ever happened to me!”

Jowita, who joined Strictly last year, added: “Hamza came here on the show with no dancing experience. With pigeon toes, and he made it! He worked hard and he made it.”

The next series of Strictly won’t be on our screens until late next year.

However, we still have one final Strictly fix to feast on, with a celebrity special airing on Christmas Day.

