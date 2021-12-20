Janette Manrara made a triumphant return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom during the final this weekend.

The former pro dancer took part in a sensational routine with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, and has today (December 20) paid tribute to her other half.

She has also detailed her “tough” decision to say “goodbye” to the show.

Janette and Aljaz danced together in the Strictly final this weekend (Credit: BBC)

What did Janette say about the Strictly final?

Janette – who hosted It Takes Two this year – posted a message in tribute to Aljaz on Twitter this morning.

She said: “This weekend was filled with lots of emotions. A beautiful final with so much beautiful dancing.

“But to dance with my husband again… There are no words.”

Janette continued: “This show has been in our lives for so many years, and saying goodbye to it this series was tough.

“I fell in love with Aljaz watching him dance and I got to watch him dance once again this series (I could watch him all day).

“But I am forever grateful to the amazing Sara James, and the Strictly family for giving me this moment with not only one of my favourite artists Ed Sheehan, but with my Bucko.”

Janette continued: “I missed dancing with him more than I can ever explain.

“He is my everything and the bond that dance has given us is inexplicable.

“I loved every second of it and I love you my Bucko.”

How did Strictly fans react?

Fans of the show found the dance just as emotional as Janette, it seems.

One posted: “Just when you thought the show could not be better or more emotional – you danced with Aljaz. It was spectacular and the icing on the cake for a fabulous and uplifting show!!!”

Another added: “This was the best pro couples dance I’ve ever seen on Strictly. It was like watching liquid love and trust. Seemless, flawless beautiful.”

A third added: “Two professional dancers but also two dancers who are in love. A magical dance, thank you for sharing not only your talent with us but also your love for each other.”

