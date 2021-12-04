Strictly Come Dancing fans have begged the BBC to let Janette Manrara host It Takes Two with her handsome husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

Janette stepped down as a professional dancer on the show ahead of the 2021 series.

And it has been rumoured that this year could be Aljaz’s last on the show.

Although he has denied it, Strictly fans have worked out the next step for the couple.

And, if you ask us, it seems more than logical. We’re most definitely here for it.

What did BBC Strictly fans say about Janette and Aljaz?

Janette has gone down a storm on It Takes Two as she stepped down from dancing and stepped up to the challenge of presenting the show.

She shares hosting duties with her work husband Rylan Clark.

But viewers have said they want her real-life husband as her TV sidekick.

With some even likening them to a modern-day Richard and Judy – except “better”.

Of course, back in the day Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan hosted This Morning.

So could presenting together be a new path the pair forge?

Fans hope so!

The new Richard and Judy?

One took to Twitter to issue their plea.

“PLEASE PLEASE can we have Aliaz present occasionally with Jeanette… like Richard and Judy but MUCH better!” they said.

Another echoed their thoughts.

They said: “Anyone else think Janette and Aliaz should present, maybe like Richard and Judy but BETTER?”

Well, it appears as if Strictly fans are desperate to see more of the couple.

When rumours surfaced that Aljaz could be leaving the show next year, one fan posted a suggestion of what could be next for Aljaz.

What’s next for Aljaz?

“If Aljaz is leaving #Strictly next season please can he present #ItTakesTwo with Janette next year. Thank you in advance,” they posted politely.

Others said they loved seeing the “cute” pair on TV together.

“I love seeing Janette and Aljâz together on TV. Too cute!” they declared.

So do you think Janette should get a new presenting partner?

Is Aljaz the man for the job?

