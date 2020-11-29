Strictly fears for ‘besotted’ Ranvir Singh over ‘ladykiller’ Giovanni Pernice

Strictly Come Dancing pairing Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice have both denied there is any romance between them off the dance floor.

But their evident closeness on the show last night has done nothing to quash the rumours they have fallen for each other.

At one point, Ranvir, 42, gazed wide-eyed at her pro partner, 30, and rested her head against his chest as they received their judges’ scores.

Strictly stars Ranvir and Giovanni are a perfect pairing on the dance floor (Credit: BBC)

“Watch this space”

Her colleagues at ITV are also convinced there’s a little something going on, with Piers Morgan and Lorraine both trying to sniff out the gossip.

And Charlotte Hawkins told ED! exclusively we should watch this space for romance.

Earlier this week, paparazzi shots revealed Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir hooking her arm around dashing Giovanni.

The Sun reports an insider sharing concern that Ranvir could be setting herself up for a fall with her hunky Italian partner.

The dancers share undeniable chemistry (Credit: BBC)

Ranvir is ‘besotted’

They said: “She appears to be absolutely besotted with him, while he is a calming, confident influence. The show has been great for Ranvir’s own confidence.

“But some people are concerned that Ranvir could be falling for him outside of the show and he’s a known ladykiller. They’ve been spending hours rehearsing together and the bubble is very intense.

However, many Strictly fans believe that any romantic feelings are very much mutual…

Anyone else notice those subtle little gestures from Ranvir to Giovanni when talking to Claudia? There’s something going on between them #Strictly

Giovanni was watching Ranvir do her solo bit at the beginning looking so proud of her and in love. I’m obsessed with them #Strictly pic.twitter.com/Cg6wp1nfmU — IMTVF (@inmytvfeelings) November 29, 2020

Ranvir and Giovanni definitely doing a ting for sure. — Trudy Knight (@ebzhaque) November 28, 2020

Giovanni looks beyond smitten every time he looks at Ranvir — ems (@emiIymegan) November 28, 2020

This is why I never let my wife have dancing lessons… #strictly #ranvir #giovanni #strictlycurse (She ended up running off with a Snooker player) — G (@staffilad) November 28, 2020

Giovanni and Ranvir need a room. Its getting nauseating pic.twitter.com/5HmYXFZA39 — Oma nom nom (@MaimunaB) November 28, 2020

Catching up with SCD. Ranvir and Giovanni are deffo doing it. Don’t even try and convince me otherwise — Laffs (@neillafferty) November 28, 2020

Well… perhaps viewers and their co-workers have picked up on something before Ranvir and Giovanni.

He’s definitely brought out her confidence and beauty, which is a delightful watch.

How amazing would it be to have a scandal-free love story on Strictly after such a miserable year all round?!

