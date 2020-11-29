Strictly Come Dancing judges blasted for ‘inconsistency’ and favouritism

The Strictly Come Dancing judges often come under fire from fans who disagree with their comments but this year in particular they are being slammed for ‘inconsistency’ and favouritism.

Complaints range from the judges being harsher on the female contestants, to being inconsistent about how significant errors are.

The Strictly judges all gave HRVY 10s (Credit: BBC)

Perfect 10s

Week six of the competition saw HRVY land the first perfect score of this year, the earliest it’s ever been given in a series.

Clara fared less well as she scored 18 and was told by the panel that she had forgotten some of the routine, amidst other flaw-noting.

The first perfect score in Week Six history goes to HRVY and a first perfect score EVER for Janette! #Strictly@HRVY @JManrara pic.twitter.com/J72UCR5USi — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 28, 2020

But are any of the criticisms levelled at the judges fair?

Viewer complaints about Strictly judges

Harvey was good but I don’t think that was worth 10’s.. the judges are obsessed with him #Strictly — Dyl🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿n (@HausofDylan95) November 28, 2020

Whyyyyyyyyu are they overmarking JJ every week? WHAT DOES HE HAVE ON THE JUDGES???? #scd #Strictly — Jemma Hale (@Jemma_Hale) November 28, 2020

Was Ranvir playing it too safe this week? (Credit: BBC)

The judges: criticising Ranvir for a “safe” routine Also the judges: falling over themselves to congratulate JJ on an “understated” routine#Strictly pic.twitter.com/hkU5uHQMja — Michael D. Watkins (@mdwatkins_) November 28, 2020

why do the judges hate the female contestants so much #Strictly — laura (@laurakathleen_) November 28, 2020

OK @bbcstrictly so @MOTSI_MABUSE tells Bill she noticed a couple of mistakes in his routine but that it “doesn’t matter” yet any female celebrity who makes a mistake is majorly critiqued by the judges for it! I like Bill but I’m sick of the inconsistency of the judges #Strictly — Savvy Shopper (@Savvy_shopper1) November 28, 2020

No consistency?

Once again the judges are all over the place with voting. Not consistent, no sense at all. Voting for couple that shout loudest as there is no audience. I must be watching a different strictly, no one has been perfect. #Strictly — Cliff_uk (@masteruk55) November 28, 2020

The judges have finally cracked under the strain of these ‘unprecedented times’©. #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing — Philip Cunnington (@Rilthy) November 28, 2020

#Strictly scoring is all over the place tonight. Not sure the judges are watching the same dances I am. Hope @maisie_smith_ is not in the dance off again as she’s a natural & obvs a great dancer. #StrictlyComeDancing #SCD #scd2020 — MouthyMarci (@MarciGower) November 28, 2020

A 9 for JJ for that bland Viennese waltz? Better than Ranvir and Bill according to the judges? The scoring is making me irrationally angry this week. 😤 #Strictly — Elizabeth (@strengthtodream) November 28, 2020

The scoring tonight is so bad! The judges screwed themselves initially over scoring the car crash that was Clara and Alijaz at the beginning #Strictly — L (@wepaperhearts) November 28, 2020

The judges were full of praise for JJ (Credit: BBC)

Why not a single negative comment for JJ from the judges? Everyone else gets slaughtered 🤔#Strictly — ScottyP (@ScottPearson2) November 28, 2020

the judges the judges

with the with the

female male

celebs celebs #Strictly pic.twitter.com/EJzkLRA5oS — steph (@steph__green) November 28, 2020

Read more: Bill Bailey ticked off by Strictly partner Oti Mabuse

The #strictly judges are so biased towards the male contestants but so harsh to the women and it is just so tiringgggggg — Yasmin (@yasmin_leonora) November 28, 2020

Even viewers can’t seem to agree on what the judges are allegedly doing ‘wrong’! But what do you think?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!