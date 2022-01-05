Strictly Come Dancing fans are calling for Giovanni Pernice to be named the next James Bond.

As fans of the film franchise will know, the super spy’s seat is currently empty after Daniel Craig stepped down from the role.

And, after Gio posted a suave picture of himself on board a private jet, fans of the Italian hunk insist there is surely only one man for the job!

The very idea of Strictly star Giovanni playing Bond has got some fans very hot under the collar (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star Giovanni post on Instagram?

Giovanni posted a picture of himself staring wistfully out the window of a private jet as he headed home from his festive trip to Italy with Kai Widdrington.

The professional dancer looked smart in a gorgeous green suit, white shirt, paisley tie and gold watch.

He captioned the shot: “It’s not personal…It’s just business.”

Of course, as film fans will know it’s a quote from the film The Godfather – but that didn’t stop Giovanni’s fans from signing him up for another iconic franchise.

What did Giovanni fans say about the post?

It all started when one fan commented: “Congratulations on becoming the next James Bond.”

Another replied: “I wish.”

“OMG imagine !!! Life would be complete ,” said a third.

“The name’s Pernice. Giovanni Pernice. Licensed to thrill,” said another.

“I love it ,” another commented.

“OMG that gives me shivers ,” admitted another.

“Shaken not stirred,” another fan commented, reciting a famous James Bond quote.

“Bond can be Italian right?” asked another. “There must be a clause allowing it.”

Giovanni is heading off a summer tour with Anton Du Beke (Credit: Splash News)

Will Giovanni hand up his dancing shoes for a move into acting?

At the moment it seems unlikely.

The reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion is off on the show’s live tour with his celebrity partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

He’s also heading off to before in two-man show Him & Me with Strictly veteran Anton Du Beke this summer.

So, for now at least, our dreams of Giovanni becoming the next Bond are just that… sweet, sweet dreams.

