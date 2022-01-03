Strictly fans have raised eyebrows over the Instagram message Giovanni Pernice sent to Rose Ayling-Ellis recently.

The Italian pro dancer’s playful comment under Rose’s latest Instagram post has fans wrapped up in speculation about the pair all over again!

Giovanni Pernice on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

Rose took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to pay tribute to the groundbreaking year she’d just had.

In a series of pictures, some of Rose’s highlights of 2021 can be seen. One picture shows Rose with friends before the National Television Awards in September, whilst another shows her on the set of EastEnders with Danny Dyer and Maddy Hill.

The highlight of the post, however, are the pictures of Rose and Giovanni‘s Strictly Come Dancing journey, and their subsequent victory.

In one video, Rose and Giovanni open a bottle of champagne to celebrate their victory, whilst the final picture in the post shows the pair lifting the Glitterball trophy.

“Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What’s important is the action. You don’t have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow,” Rose wrote in the caption.

“That’s definitely what 2021 did for me, the year of growth, discovery and surprises. I cannot wait to see what 2022 would bring.”

Giovanni’s comment and fan reaction

Rose and Gio were 2021’s Strictly champions (Credit: BBC – Photographer: Guy Levy)

Plenty of fans commented on Rose’s Instagram, but it was Giovanni’s comment that drew the most attention.

The 31-year-old posted nine red love hearts in the comment section of Rose’s Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

“She’s not having a nine (heart emoji),” one fan laughed. “Absolutely not.”

“Rose isn’t having a nine,” another joked.

Another added: “Add another [heart] for a perfect 10.”

“We all miss seeing you two together!! You made everything better!!” another fan said.

Other celebrities and fans commented on Rose’s Instagram with some kind words for the actor.

“Love you Rose. You made this year so much better. I’m the proudest fake dad in the world,” Danny Dyer wrote.

“Love you Rose reach for the stars gorgeous,” another fan said.

“Rose, you are undoubtedly Personality of the Year. Delightful dancing, strong generous motivation, and with a wonderful sense of humour,” another said.

What else have the Strictly winners been up to?

Fans already miss the Strictly champions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They’ve only been away from screens for a couple of weeks, but fans of Rose and Giovanni already miss the Strictly winners.

A few days ago, Rose posted a picture on Instagram of her dancing with her brother, Jacob, on the beach.

“Strictly you’re still not out of my system,” she said. Giovanni seemed to be a big fan of what he saw, writing: “Well done!!!”

Fans immediately hurried to the comments to let the duo know they missed them.

“Already miss watching you and Giovanni dance every week,” one fan said.

“I miss seeing you and Gio dance, I can’t wait for the tour!” another said.

Elsewhere, Giovanni spent his Christmas break back in his native Italy alongside fellow pro dancer, Kai Widdrington.

