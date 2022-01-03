Fresh from her stint on Strictly Come Dancing, Tilly Ramsay has stunned fans as she posed in a bikini on the beach.

Matilda ‘Tilly‘ Ramsay, 20, shared her first post of the year.

She is enjoying a well-earned rest with her family, including dad Gordon Ramsay, on a break in the Maldives.

Fans rushed to compliment the star, as she posed in a blue bikini and tiny matching sarong.

Smiling at the camera wearing a pair of black sunglasses, Tilly shared the snap with her 1.2 million followers.

And she wasn’t short on compliments as she wished everyone ‘Happy 2022’.

Fellow Strictly 2021 star Sara Davies wrote: “Looking amazing missus. Can’t wait to see you soon.”

You’re gorgeous inside and out.

New Zealand actress Rebecca Gibney, who Tilly met on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, told her: “Look at you, hottie. Happy New Year sweetheart. See you soon honeybun.”

Another follower wrote: “You’re gorgeous inside and out hun, and have AMAZING curves.”

One added: “Tilly you are very hot here, happy new year beautiful.”

Tilly with her parents and brother Jack (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: “Wow you look amazing! Keep shining young lady and have a wonderful new year.”

Elsewhere, Tilly’s dad Gordon, 55, also got in on the action.

He wrote: “Happy New Year girl,” with a love heart emoji.

The Ramsay clan are enjoying fun in the sun at the Amilla Maldives resort.

Kitchen Nightmares star Gordon has been pictured playing with the youngest of his five children, two-year-old son Oscar.

Wearing matching beach shorts, the dad and son picture melted fans’ hearts.

One cheeky follower wrote: “Looking more ripped than my homework!”

Tilly is enjoying a holiday with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tilly’s older sister Holly also got in on the social media act

Holly Ramsay also posed in a bikini, wearing a sun-hat and gold jewellery.

Referring to her recent birthday, Holly wrote: “IDK about you, but I’m feeling 22.”

Holly celebrated one year without alcohol in December.

She told followers that alcohol and antidepressants “don’t mix well” and vowed to raise awareness of mental health issues.

“It was not an easy decision, nor one that I have taken lightly,” she explained.

“I won’t say this is forever, but this is for now. Living without alcohol has helped me feel better and more present both mentally and physically.”

